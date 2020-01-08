King cake raffle supports immigrants and asylum seekers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

According to the Migration Policy Institute, in 2017 over 190,000 immigrants lived in Louisiana, a number that continues to grow. Molly’s rise and shine, a restaurant on Magazine Street, teamed up with the Congress of Day Laborers to raise awareness and ease the transition for immigrants and asylum seekers with a king cake party and raffle called Thirteenth Night.

The party and raffle was episode two in “Cantine: A Collaborative Effort in Kindness” and had 13 king cakes from local chefs.