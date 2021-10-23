WAV Music Collaborative kickstarts student’s careers

Music industry sophomore Patrick Meskers decided to join Whole A– Vibe, or WAV music collaborative, an artist management group, with the goal of helping artists gain structure and control over their work in the music industry.

Former Loyola student Miles Trainor started WAV in 2019 after he saw how little control artists have over their own music. The goal of WAV, Meskers said, is to help its artists get on their feet and provide them with confidence in their work.

“I think a lot of our artists want to be able to do what they do, but be comfortable,” Meskers said. “They’re comfortable now because they’re in school, and some parents pay for what they’re doing, but once they graduate, if they don’t have a fan base, they can’t really go anywhere from there. That’s what we’re here for.”

As WAV’s aspirations have grown, so has their team. Mass communication sophomore Crea Wilhelmi, the collaborative’s creative director, coordinates album art, graphic design for posters and releases, and announcements for the artists managed by the collective.

“My hope is that WAV artists start to get more recognition than they already have and we can start planning bigger events to get our company noticed,” Wilhelmi said.

Music industry sophomore and rapper Quincy Bess II, also known as Q, is among the artists managed by the collaborative and said WAV is one of the best places for artists to go when they are starting up.

“WAV can help them propel themselves to get where they want to be,” Bess said.

Bess met WAV managers Trainor and Meskers during his freshman year and immediately joined the group, he said.

“It might sound like a cliche, but I really feel like there’s a sense of family,” Bess said. “Everyone is driven and has the same goals and aspirations, but they’ll also push you.”

Managed alongside Q is rapper Matthew Eghdami, also known as Dami. Growing up in New York, the sophomore said he’s wanted to pursue music from a young age, and joining the collaborative has gotten him closer to where he wants to be.

“Knowing I have these people that believe in me and will help me accomplish things has motivated me and really helped me push myself,” Eghdami said.