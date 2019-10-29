Affordable Halloween Activities To Do This Year

The Ghost Manor lights up the night with the nightly production. Each year, the creator adds more and more to make the scenes the elaborate production that it is.

Halloween is upon us and there are many thrilling activities in New Orleans to get your spooky on. However, something more frightening than the ghouls and goblins are the high costs of many Halloween staples in the area. Here is a list of Halloween activities that won’t scare your wallet away:

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Pumpkin Patch

• Distance from Loyola: One mile



• 1031 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

• Cost: Free Admission

Admission into the pumpkin patch is free where there is an array of pumpkins and a hay photo-op fit for Instagram feeds. There are a variety of pumpkin sizes available, whether they are for carving or for eating, for purchase with Venmo, card, or cash. The sales from this pumpkin patch go toward the church’s outreach programs such as their summer camp, Camp Able, for special needs children. The pumpkin patch will be open daily until they are sold out.

Ghost Manor

• Distance from Loyola: 3.3 miles



• 2502 Magazine St, New Orleans

• Cost: Free

The Ghost Manor is an intricately decorated haunted house that utilizes technology and the spirit of Halloween to create a series of scenes that rotate every few minutes. With the five animatronics, over 2,000 coordinated light elements, 61 jack-o-lanterns and special effects appearing in the upstairs windows, this house is quite a sight to see. Created by David Gentry, a Loyola alumnus, he has made the manor more and more elaborate each year over the past eight years making it the viral sensation it is today.

Clue Carré

• Distance from Loyola: There are three locations.



• 4.3 miles

• 830 Union Street, Suite 101

• 7.8 miles

• 2712 Athania Parkway, Metairie

• 9.7 miles

• 6930 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

• Cost: $23-$28 per player

Clue Carré is an escape room that has 3 locations. The location on Veterans Memorial Boulevard is $23 per player and the other two locations are $28 per player. If you are looking for a thrilling escape room, look no further. Players are tested with their abilities to solve the clues of the room and exit the room before time is up. Escape rooms are a great Halloween activity for those who are looking for a thrilling experience without the horror of a haunted house. Each location has escape rooms with themes that are unique to their location. At the $23 location, the rooms available are Alien Encounter and The Bookie. If you are looking to splurge, the New Orleans location features rooms that are more New Orleans themed such as the Voodoo Room and the Haunted Swamp room while the location on Athania Parkway features rooms such as The Sheriff’s Office and The Game Room.

Lafitte Fire Dept House Of Horror Haunted House

• Distance from Loyola: 24.6 miles



• 2385 Jean Lafitte Blvd, Lafitte

• Cost: $10

Since 2001, this haunted house has been put on by the Lafitte Fire Department and their volunteers to fundraise for their Santa Claus Parade and free Easter Egg Hunt. While this mom and pop haunted house is affordable and family-oriented, that does not mean that it is not as equally terrifying. The adrenaline pumping haunt features many jumpscares, terrifying decor, and chainsaws making it well worth the $10 fee. This year, they decided to change things up and add blackout night on Nov. 2. Guests navigate through the haunt in with no light except for a small flashlight. In addition to the haunt, they offer snacks, treats and a 50/50 raffle that is pulled at the end of the season.

Sinister Hollows Haunted House

• Distance from Loyola: 41.3 miles



• 1750 South Ln, Mandeville

• Cost: $13

While this haunted house is a drive from Loyola, the terrifying scares and the low costs make the drive to Mandeville well worth it. Owned by former House of Shock employees, this family-friendly haunt features jumpscares from horrifying actors and haunting decor that nightmares are made of. The theme of the haunt leads guests into the home of a wicked family. Drinks are also for sale.

Gallery | 7 Photos The front yard of this St. Charles home is filled with skeletons that are meant to tickle your funny bone. This display can be viewed at any time of day during the Halloween season. Photo credit: Caitlyn Reisgen