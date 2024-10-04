Fred Hampton Free Store provides resources and music for community

Rodrigo Delgado Dan Bingler poses on the The Free Store floor.

The Fred Hampton Free Store aims to give the community what it needs. Run by Dan Bingler, The Free Store distributes food, contraceptives, clothing, and even clinic help to anyone in need.

As reflected by the name, the resources offered are free to whomever needs them. Bingler founded GNO Caring Collective in 2020 in response to COVID-19. The Free Store opened its doors over a year ago in the Lower Ninth Ward at 5523 St Claude Ave, previously a Family Dollar, and has aimed to create an environment where creativity and community flourish.

Works by local artists cover the walls of The Free Store.

“The best part about what I do here is seeing people bring their ideas here and creating something from it,” Bingler said.

Not only is The Free Store a communal space, but it also acts as a music venue for all-ages shows. It typically charges $10 for entry when doing shows, but no one is turned away for lack of funds, according to various posters.

“The most important thing I do here is get out of the way, so that other people can create within this space in ways that are non-monetary, that don’t have anything to do with money or capitalism or rent or fucking anything except for solidarity,” Bingler said.

In April 2024, The Free Store hosted a Palestine Benefit show with bands Terminal Tongue, Tweakhoney, and Thou on the lineup. The store raised and donated over $4,000.

“GNO Caring Collective is about adapting to community care and support needs from the people who we’re supporting to whatever they express or whatever we end up capable of,” Bingler said, “Sometimes it’s going to be a building, …sometimes it’s going to be Plan B and Flonase and Claritin. Sometimes it’s going to be sharing a stage.”

Bingler plans to dedicate his future to providing resources to those in need.

“Five Years? Who knows, I will be living through or having died in the revolution,” Bingler said.“I see myself in five years radically sharing space with marginalized leadership, leveraging my privileges to get access to resources, and then putting those resources in the hands of people who should have access to them.”

Every Monday, The Free Store opens for the community health fair. The event offers a free clinic, a free clothing boutique, and hot meals when the store can provide them. On Wednesdays, The Free Store opens for public skate nights. There is no entry fee, and occasionally there are free skates for attendees to use.

The Free Store provided the community with relief for Hurricane Francine. The store had power and remained open for whoever needed it. On Sept. 14, it served hundreds of free hot meals. There were also laundry detergent, non-perishable food, diapers and formula, and many other items available.

“It really is amazing to see all the different energy that comes into this space–all the power that is shared here. All the connection and community,” Bingler said, “I could not have imagined the first day I got the keys to this place what it would become, but I did imagine what it could become and it’s still beyond my wildest dreams.”