Loyola, Tulane students protest ICE and Trump administration

Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor
April 23, 2025
Blu Dimarco speaks to a crowd of individuals rallying against the Trump administration. Loyola students and community members gathered on April 23, 2025 to rally against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration on Freret Street in New Orleans.

 

Loyola students, Tulane students and community members gathered on Freret Street on Wednesday, April 23 to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration. The rally was hosted by local activist groups such as Together United Louisiana Students for a Democratic Society, Freedom Road Socialist Organization New Orleans, Students Organizing Against Racism, and South East Dignity Not Detention Coalition. 

Accompanied by nearly a dozen law enforcement officers, the rally lasted about an hour. 

Eloise Pickering
Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor