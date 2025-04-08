Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola students protest Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor
April 7, 2025
IMG_2232
Students and community members gather outside of Loyola's Law School to protest the presence of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Courtesy of Carson Cruse.

Loyola Law School received a special visit Monday morning from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.  Barrett spoke to a crowd of Loyola students, professors and other community members, but her presence was also met with great resentment and frustration. 

At 9 a.m., student organizers gathered across the street from Loyola’s law campus on Pine Street to host a rally and picket. They expressed their concerns regarding Barrett’s past voting record on the Supreme Court, primarily concerning affirmative action, Roe v. Wade, and presidential immunity. 

The rally was hosted by Liberate and Unite New Orleans Socialists for a Democratic Society, New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports, and Queer and Trans Community Action Project. 

“We are here to voice our disapproval of Justice Barrett’s actions,” LUNO SDS’s press release stated. “We demand that she does not use her religious or personal beliefs in place of legal precedent.”

 

 

