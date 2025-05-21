Making history: Loyola baseball heads to NAIA World Series

The Loyola Wolf Pack baseball team heads to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series for the first time in program history.

The team was crowned conference tournament champions for the first time in 23 years with a 41-16 record when they beat Ave Maria University’s baseball team, according to an email by Brett Simpson, Loyola’s Director of Athletics.

They will travel to Lewiston, Idaho for their first World Series matchup against Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday, May 23. The tournament could last until Saturday, May 31.

“We’re incredibly proud of our student athletes and coaches for this milestone achievement, and we invite you to cheer them on from wherever you are,” Simpson said.