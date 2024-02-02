Baseball team works to mentally prepare for season

Sophia Renzi A member of the baseball team up to bat, Jan 25, 2024. With the season coming up, the team is getting ready mentally for the upcoming games.

Loyola’s baseball team is focusing on the mental side of life and baseball by journaling, setting goals, and reflecting, as their upcoming season approaches, according to head coach Jeremy Kennedy.

“I try to get us all to focus on the task at hand, trying to be present wherever our feet are and not thinking about 1, 2 or 10 steps ahead,” Kennedy said about his expectations for the season.

The Wolfpack will be playing the LSU Alexandria Generals on February 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at Generals Baseball Field in Alexandria.

The baseball team was ranked third in the SSAC’s preseason poll in October 2023 and received 45 votes for the top 25 ranking of NAIA baseball teams, creating a strong start for the Wolfpack going into the 2024 season.

“I believe we’re ready to go, we’ve put in a lot of work, and I trust my guys,” sophomore third baseman and shortstop Anthony Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the team has been bonding more this semester, and he’s ready to get on the field and apply the work he and his teammates have put in during fall.

The team took on Loyola alum Gabriel Trastoy as a new pitching coach, who was a catcher for the baseball team during his time in college.

“Gabe Trastoy is with us as a coach this year which has helped us to be able to have more freedom to do other things …” said Kennedy on what the coaching staff and team are doing this season.

Kennedy said the team’s overarching goal, as of right now, is to make it to the World Series for the first time in program history.

“It’s the next step for the program. It’s the next thing we haven’t done, and so, if you had to say the one thing we would like to do, that’s what we would like to do,” Kennedy said.