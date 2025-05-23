Looking forward to The Maroon’s next chapter

The weekend before classes started my first semester here at Loyola, I went to the third floor of the Communications/Media Complex to visit The Maroon. There were only a couple of people milling about the newsroom, but they filled the space with their warmth. I sat down with Kloe Witt, the campus news editor at the time, while she told me about The Maroon. About a week later, I became her assistant.

I frequently look back on this moment when Witt took me, a freshman with no experience and little skill, under her wing and brought me into one of the most special places I know. That action and event has always meant the world to me, and I truly believe it exemplifies the nature of The Maroon and all the people in it.

The Maroon has a rich history. The more time I spent with the newsroom, the more grateful I felt to be a part of such a wonderful organization. From researching the first female editor in chief and speaking with her granddaughter to celebrating The Maroon’s 100 year anniversary to spending hours just combing through the archives, I have learned so much about all that this newsroom has accomplished.

I didn’t always think about running for editor in chief. But as I gained more experience and confidence, running for the position felt like the next best step. The idea of leading an organization with as many accomplishments and a reputation such as The Maroon was, and still is, daunting. But with the wonderful and motivated staff we have, I feel confident that together we can take The Maroon into another accomplishing semester.

I have a few main goals for The Maroon as we all begin this next academic year, but proper coverage is one of the most important to me. The Maroon shouldn’t just be a weekly printed issue, but an honest reflection of its motto: The Mirror and The Lamp of Loyola University. I strive to bridge the gap between our organization and the entire Loyola community. First and foremost, that entails ensuring that our coverage reflects the needs and activities of our students. I also hope to expand our digital presence, engaging with our student body in a way that we hear what’s important to them.

We’ve also done exceptional work in advocating for our faculty, reporting on our administration, and covering prominent issues in our community.

In my two years at Loyola, I’ve been a part of and witnessed talented student journalists cover a variety of topics from a major hurricane, a once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm, a 30 hour encampment right next door, student accomplishments, and more.

I have learned immensely from the people and students around me, and the things we have experienced together. My peers have taught me more than I could have ever learned on my own. Watching them move through their days and working as reporters with grace and confidence has given me the confidence to take this next step in my educational career.

As we move into this next phase of life, I am proud and privileged to not only be a part of The Maroon, but to lead a talented group of students into our next chapter. Thank you to Matthew Richards for gracefully passing me the torch – I have big shoes to fill but he has been a fantastic mentor to me, as well as all the editor in chiefs I have worked under and students I have worked with.

I am beyond excited to be a part of The Maroon for another semester, and I will work every day to uphold the powerful reputation it holds, striving for honesty, consistent growth, and community.

Eloise Pickering