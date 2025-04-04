Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola to host conference on ‘Entrepreneurship, Vocation, and the Common Good’

Alana Frank, Campus News Editor
April 4, 2025

The Center for Ethics and Economic Justice will host a seminar titled “Entrepreneurship, Vocation, and the Common Good” on April 11. The event will bring together students, business leaders, and scholars to explore the intersection of ethical business practices and personal vocation, according to Brian Boyd, the director of the center.

The free and public conference will have entrepreneurs Luke Burgis and Andreas Widmer as the keynote speakers and highlight how entrepreneurship can be a vehicle for both economic success and social impact.

Burgis is a three-time founder and author of, “WANTING: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life” and is a professor at The Catholic University of America. 

Widmer, a former Swiss Guard, and author of “The Art of Principled Entrepreneurship,” leads the Ciocca Center for Principled Entrepreneurship at The Catholic University of America. 

The conference includes thought-provoking discussions on vocation and ethical leadership, emphasizing that careers in business, especially in social enterprise, can serve a greater purpose.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to celebrate Mass with Fr. Mark Thibodeaux, an author of Ignatian Examen and discernment.

“This event invites students from across Louisiana to reflect on the question, ‘How will my gifts change the world?’” Boyd said. “Our students have a passion for change and the desire to be a force for good, and the speakers we’ve invited are world-class experts in helping to translate good intentions into successful action and profound growth.”

