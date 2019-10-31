Puzzles 11/1/19

October 31Puzzles 11/1/19
October 31Opinion: Do Female Halloween Costumes Objectify Women?
October 31Take back the night shows solidarity for victims
October 30New Orleans Saints induct Super Bowl champions into Hall of Fame
October 30Loyola alumna dribbles from the court to the football field
October 30Festival takes city by storm
October 29Rates of reported rapes at Loyola nearly six times rates of “forcible sex offenses” at LSU
October 31, 2019
Loyola student arrested in connection with sexual battery released on bond
Review: What the critics got wrong about “Dave Chapelle: Sticks and Stones”
Faking it: Students use fake IDs to circumvent drinking laws
Sexual assault suspect released on bond
Nightmare bar scene plays out Uptown for senior
