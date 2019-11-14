Both the men's and women's swim teams practice early in the morning during the week. They are preparing for their next meet in San Antonio on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo credit: Courtesy of Parker Elliott

Swim teams rank in the top 10 in the nation

After being ranked third in the nation by the latest coaches’ poll, Loyola’s swim team is topping the charts.

“The swim team has been doing incredible thus far,” said business analytics senior Warren Massimini.

Reaching such a high feat, although impressive, wasn’t much of a surprise to biology senior John Tarpey.

“It was something most of us saw coming,” Tarpey said. “We knew what we were capable of as a program. It was nice to see we weren’t alone in thinking that.”

However, Swim meets aren’t without challenges.

Tarpey had to struggle through a broken foot, but it didn’t hinder the progress of the team.

“That was all a part of the game though. You get sick, you get injured and you just have to roll with the punches. A bunch of us were working through injuries, but you win and lose as a team so you just have to do what you can for everyone else,” Tarpey said.

There were some stand out moments during the season, like the Keiser meet, according to public relations seniorPaige Carter.

“We all were hyped about it and it being the first home meet, got the adrenaline pumping,” Carter said.

Carter is sad for the inevitable end of the season coming in March.

“This is my last season,” she said. “I’m looking forward to bonding with friends more outside of swim, but I will truly miss it when it’s over,” said Carter.

A big part of the success of the team is due to the new swimmers that joined, according to Warren Massimini.

“We recruited another 5 new swimmers who have fit right in with the Men’s team,” Massimini said. “They fit right into the atmosphere and work ethic of the Men’s team and the difference they make is evident every day.”

Given that swimming has the longest season of any collegiate sport, they are only halfway through.

Already ranking high, they still have a ways to go.

“Our relays and individual events are highly ranked across the board which makes me very excited to see what we can do come Conference and Nationals,” Massimini said.

Their next meet will be in San Antonio, Texas from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23.