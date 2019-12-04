Loyola announces new honors program director

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Jonathan Peterson, associate professor of philosophy and chair of the faculty senate has been selected to serve as the next director of the university honor program, according to an email from Maria Calzada, interim provost.

The program has been without a permanent director since Naomi Yavneh’s resignation in the summer of 2018 after seven years in the position. Philosophy professor Joseph Berendzen served as the interim director and will turn over the reigns to Peterson next semester.

Peterson has taught in the honors program and supervised student theses during his time as a faculty member.

“We were impressed, in particular, by Dr. Peterson’s vision for an honors program that reflects the diversity of Loyola’s student body, emphasizes the cultivation of Jesuit values, and encourages engagement in the cultural life of the city,” Calzada said.