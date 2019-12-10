Opinion: Clothes and gender don’t match

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

By: Emily Olivier

Most days, I’m in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt. I’m very neutral in what I wear on a day-to-day basis.

But, some days I walk around in my too big men’s basketball shorts, even though I’ve never played basketball a day in my life and feel like I’m under a microscope. But, maybe that’s just my anxiety talking.

Gender specific clothing shouldn’t restrict people but it does, because if someone asks “hey where did you get that shirt?” and you say the men’s section of JCPenney when you’re a girl, then they might look at you weird for a second.

I’ve always felt different deep down for liking boys’ clothes more than girls’ growing up, because I felt the need to conform to what society wanted me to dress like, even what my parents wanted me to dress like.

Over time I started saying no to wearing dresses and yes to just a t-shirt and jeans because I don’t feel the need to show that I’m a girl through my clothing or dress the way a girl is “supposed” to dress.

Now I’m not saying that everyone should dress neutral because clothing shouldn’t define you, you should and can wear whatever you want to express yourself, either as a girl or boy or neither or even both.

What I’m saying is, that, as someone who doesn’t like to stick to one section of clothing that’s specified for a specific gender, it can feel restrictive and like I’m not welcome when going over to the men’s section, because their shirts are more comfortable and cheaper.

I hope one day there will be no more sections designated for certain genders, because some people don’t even identify as one gender or any for that matter.

Men can be beautiful and women can be handsome.