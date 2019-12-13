What’s in Theaters 12/13

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With Christmas a little bit less than two weeks away, movies in theaters are offering a wide variety of cinematic presents. From a holiday-themed horror film to a ’90s-set biopic drama, here is what is in theaters this week.

Black Christmas

While everyone may be dreaming of a White Christmas, “Black Christmas” is for the moviegoer who would much rather have a lump of coal in their stocking.

Serving as a loose remake of the 1974 film, “Black Christmas” follows a group of sorority sisters as they prepare for winter break. However, their plans are interrupted after they discover they are being hunted by a murderer. The girls, not wanting to be damsels in distress, begin to fight back against their would-be killer and try to find out why he is hunting them.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Upgrading the concept presented in the previous film, “Jumanji: The Next Level” brings viewer back to the jungles of Jumanji once again.

After a falling-out with his friends, Spencer, played by Alex Wolff, begins to work on fixing the Jumanji cartridge that trapped them in the last film. However, Spencer gets stuck in the game requiring his friends to come back and get him out. The group of friends discover though that the game is not the same anymore, switching avatars and being joined by Spencer’s grandfather, played by Danny DeVito, and his friend, played by Danny Glover.

Richard Jewell

Told through the direction of iconic director Clint Eastwood, “Richard Jewell” takes a look at how powerful perception can be.

Based on a true story, security guard Richard Jewell, played by Paul Walter Hauser, saves people’s lives after discovering a bomb planted at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Jewell is soon seen as a suspect by the FBI leading to his vilification by the media. With the help of his lawyer, played by Sam Rockwell, and mother, played by Kathy Bates, Jewell must defend himself and prove his innocence to the public.

Frozen 2

Returning back to the icy world of Arendelle, “Frozen II” looks to warm the hearts of both young and old viewers.

Now serving as Queen of Arendelle, Elsa, played by Idina Menzel, unknowingly awakens a group of elemental spirits from the Enchanted Forest. Along with her friends, Elsa sets out to uncover the mystery of these spirits and their connection to Arendelle’s past.

To read our review of “Frozen II”, click here.

Knives Out

Cutting deep into the genre of murder mysteries, “Knives Out” is a modern take on the classic concept of a whodunit.

After the death of a wealthy crime novelist on his 86th birthday, private investigator Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, investigates as to how the man was murdered. Blanc begins to question the man’s family, discovering many twists and turns.

To read our review of “Knives Out,” click here.

Queen & Slim

Tackling the serious topic of police brutality and violence in America, “Queen & Slim” provides its own take on the concept of Bonnie and Clyde.

After meeting up for the first time on a date, Queen, played by Jodie Turner-Smith, and Slim, played by Daniel Kaluuya, are pulled over by a cop and end up killing him in self-defense. The two are forced to go on the run and escape from the law.

Ford v. Ferrari





Speeding into the fast lane, “Ford v. Ferrari” drives forward a story of racing underdogs.

In an attempt to make a faster car than Ferrari, the Ford Motor Company hires car designer Carol Shelby, played by Matt Damon, and driver Ken Miles, played by Christian Bale. As the duo works on the car, they come into conflict with both Ferrari and the bureaucracy of Ford.

To read our review of “Ford v. Ferrari,” click here.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Showcasing the kindness of Fred Rogers through a single story, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” takes a look at the icon from the perspective of another person.

Assigned to write a story on heroes, journalist Lloyd Vogel, played by Matthew Rhys, interviews children’s television show host Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks. Vogel questions the legitimacy of Rogers’ persona and, through their relationship, begins to analyze his life.