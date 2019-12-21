What’s in Theaters 12/20

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Christmas is slowly approaching but the real presents this season are the films that are being released this holiday season. Here are the treats that are being put in theaters this week.

Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker





Ending one of the biggest franchises in the world, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” brings viewers back once again to a galaxy far, far away.

Following the events of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the diwindly Rebel alliance must use what they have to finally defeat the forces of the First Order and Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver. Led by Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, Finn, played by John Boyega, and Poe, played by Oscar Isaac, they will fight with all they have to restore the galaxy to the peace it once knew.

Cats



Pouncing from the broadway theatres onto the movie theatres, “Cats” brings the songs and wonders of the original musical to the big screen.

The film follows a group of cats called the Jellicles who must decide which of them will ascend into the Heaviside Layer and be brought into a new life.

Bombshell

Following the real-life story and scandal, “Bombshell” makes what was once a secret news to the public once again.

After enduring numerous acts of sexual harassment, a group of three female journalists at Fox News, played by Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, take on their boss, Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Upgrading the concept presented in the previous film, “Jumanji: The Next Level” brings viewer back to the jungles of Jumanji once again.

After a falling-out with his friends, Spencer, played by Alex Wolff, begins to work on fixing the Jumanji cartridge that trapped them in the last film. However, Spencer gets stuck in the game requiring his friends to come back and get him out. The group of friends discover though that the game is not the same anymore, switching avatars and being joined by Spencer’s grandfather, played by Danny DeVito, and his friend, played by Danny Glover.

Frozen 2





Returning back to the icy world of Arendelle, “Frozen II” looks to warm the hearts of both young and old viewers.

Now serving as Queen of Arendelle, Elsa, played by Idina Menzel, unknowingly awakens a group of elemental spirits from the Enchanted Forest. Along with her friends, Elsa sets out to uncover the mystery of these spirits and their connection to Arendelle’s past.

To read our review of “Frozen II”, click here.



Knives Out





Cutting deep into the genre of murder mysteries, “Knives Out” is a modern take on the classic concept of a whodunit.

After the death of a wealthy crime novelist on his 86th birthday, private investigator Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, investigates as to how the man was murdered. Blanc begins to question the man’s family, discovering many twists and turns.

To read our review of “Knives Out,” click here.



Richard Jewell







Told through the direction of iconic director Clint Eastwood, “Richard Jewell” takes a look at how powerful perception can be.

Based on a true story, security guard Richard Jewell, played by Paul Walter Hauser, saves people’s lives after discovering a bomb planted at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Jewell is soon seen as a suspect by the FBI leading to his vilification by the media. With the help of his lawyer, played by Sam Rockwell, and mother, played by Kathy Bates, Jewell must defend himself and prove his innocence to the public.



Black Christmas

While everyone may be dreaming of a White Christmas, “Black Christmas” is for the moviegoer who would much rather have a lump of coal in their stocking.

Serving as a loose remake of the 1974 film, “Black Christmas” follows a group of sorority sisters as they prepare for winter break. However, their plans are interrupted after they discover they are being hunted by a murderer. The girls, not wanting to be damsels in distress, begin to fight back against their would-be killer and try to find out why he is hunting them.