Wizard World celebrates 10th year in New Orleans
January 7, 2020
Wizard World celebrated its 10th year at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from Jan. 3-5, 2020.
There were a variety of artists, cosplayers and guest celebrities.
The events included costume contests for children and adults alike, live music and panels hosted by guest celebrities and artists. There were also organizations present like the 501st Legion, Krewe du Who, the Louisiana Ghostbusters and many others.
Along with the organizations tabling, there were many vendor booths offering goods like action figures, comic books and other pop culture paraphernalia.
The event has been confirmed to be returning next year January 8-9-10, 2021.
Cristo Dulom is an English writing and visual communications sophomore who currently serves as the Life & Times Editor for the Maroon. His past positions...