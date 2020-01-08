Wizard World celebrates 10th year in New Orleans

Cosplaying children all pose for a photo after the Children Costume Competition on Jan. 4, 2020. All children that competed won and were offered awards afterward.

Cosplaying children all pose for a photo after the Children Costume Competition on Jan. 4, 2020. All children that competed won and were offered awards afterward.

Cosplaying children all pose for a photo after the Children Costume Competition on Jan. 4, 2020. All children that competed won and were offered awards afterward.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Wizard World celebrated its 10th year at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from Jan. 3-5, 2020.

There were a variety of artists, cosplayers and guest celebrities.

The events included costume contests for children and adults alike, live music and panels hosted by guest celebrities and artists. There were also organizations present like the 501st Legion, Krewe du Who, the Louisiana Ghostbusters and many others.

Along with the organizations tabling, there were many vendor booths offering goods like action figures, comic books and other pop culture paraphernalia.

The event has been confirmed to be returning next year January 8-9-10, 2021.

Gallery | 13 Photos Cristian Orellana Event goers walk through the Artist Alley at Wizard Word Comic Con on Jan. 4, 2020. The event lasted for three days and featured live music, performances, artists, guest celebrities and more.