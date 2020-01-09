Amazon lockers coming to Loyola

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Amazon Hub Lockers are coming soon to Loyola, the Department of Student Life & Ministry announced Tuesday.

Lockers will be located in the Danna Center on Loyola’s main campus and in the Broadway Activities Center on the Broadway Campus.

An Amazon Hub Locker is “a secure, self-service kiosk that allow you to pick up your package at a place and time that’s convenient for you,” according to Amazon.

Students will be able to have their Amazon orders delivered to these lockers, where they will be able to pick them up without going to the package room in Biever Hall.