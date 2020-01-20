2020 MLK Day of Service cancelled

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Stormy conditions expected to roll through New Orleans this weekend cast a shadow over a day dedicated to community service in the city.

The MLK Day of Service Committee cancelled its 2020 MLK Day of Service, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, due to concerns over the weather forecast. Student Life and Ministry official Heather Malveaux notified students, staff and faculty of the cancellation via email on Friday afternoon.

“Many of our service sites are outdoors and it is not feasible for participants to engage in the planned activities,” Malveaux said.

Students from Loyola, Tulane University, Dillard University and the University of New Orleans had registered to board a bus to UNO and receive their service assignments upon check-in.

Word of the cancellation was met with disappointment from some.

“For the last four years as a project coordinator, it has brought me so much joy,” said Loyola mass communication senior David Michael Collins.

The mass email from Loyola also included a link to a press release from the City of New Orleans, which lists several other Martin Luther King Jr. Day themed celebratory activities that will take place through Tuesday.