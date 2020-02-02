What’s in Theaters 1/31

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The last Friday of January may yield a slow day at the box office, but there are a few compelling new releases that are sure to satisfy movie viewers hungering for something fresh. From a bold new take on a classic horror tale to a Blake Lively action thriller (now how cool is that?), here are the movies showing in theaters for the weekend ahead.

Click here for showtimes.

Gretel and Hansel (NEW)





This radical reinterpretation of the classic German folklore tale from the Grimm brothers focuses on the classic characters, played respectively by Sophia Lillis and Sam Leakey, in his feature film debut. The two venture into the woods to find a way out of poverty, only to stumble upon the dark and twisted world of the Witch.

According to director Oz Perkins, the change in title is mirrored by the film’s main focus on Gretel, which plays into its coming of age story: “There was more of a feeling like Gretel having to take Hansel around everywhere she goes, and how that can impede one’s own evolution, how our attachments and the things that we love can sometimes get in the way of our growth.”

The Rhythm Section (NEW)

From director Reed Morano of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the producers of the James Bond series comes a new action thriller, which centers on an ordinary woman seeking revenge as an unlikely assassin after she discovers that the the plane crash that killed her entire family wasn’t accidental. Starring Blake Lively as main character Stephanie Patrick along with Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, “The Rhythm Section” is sure to unleash a new heroine upon an unsuspecting world.

The Turning





Based on the Henry James novella “The Turn of the Screw”, the latest horror thriller from Dreamworks Pictures centers on Kate, played by Mackenzie Davis from “Terminator: Dark Fate”. She is a nanny tasked with caring for two recent orphans Flora, played by Brooklynn Prince, and Miles, played by Finn Wolfhard from “Stranger Things”, on a mysterious estate in Maine. Soon after, Kate discovers that the estate, and especially the children, are harboring dark secrets that may mean the end of her life.

The Gentlemen





After a recent unlikely detour into Disney fare with the live action remake of “Aladdin”, English film director Guy Ritchie is back to what he does best: hilariously entertaining gangster films. Featuring an ensemble cast, his latest flick “The Gentlemen” is a flashy throwback to the likes of “Snatch” and “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.”

American expatriate Mickey Pearson, played by Matthew McConaughey, is looking to cash out of his lucrative marijuana empire in London, inevitably drawing in vultures hungry for his fortune — and his throne.



Bad Boys for Life





Returning with a new installment after 17 years, “Bad Boys for Life” brings back the iconic pairing of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

After years of partnership, detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, played by Smith and Lawrence respectively, go their separate ways and get new assignments in the police force. However, the duo is brought together once again after the brother of a former adversary tries to kill them.



1917





Bringing a new look to the first World War, “1917” mixes cinematography and action to create a new and different type of war film.

Headed on a mission to prevent the deaths of hundreds of British troops, two young soldiers, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, must head out into the frontlines to protect their fellow soldiers and one of their brothers.



Click here to read The Maroon’s review of “1917.”

Dolittle





Bringing a different take on the literary character, “Dolittle” offers an interesting adaptation with a large cast of voice actors.

Dr. John Dolittle, played by Robert Downey Jr., is a veterinarian living in Victorian England who has the ability to talk to animals. When Queen Victoria suddenly falls ill, it is up to Dr. Dolittle and his assortment of animal friends to go find a cure.



Jumanji: The Next Level





Continuing the unexpected hit of its predecessor, “Jumanji: The Next Level” takes viewers back inside the cursed video game once again for a new adventure.

After the events of the previous film, Spencer, played by Alex Wolff, has lost touch with the friends he made during his time stuck in Jumanji. However, the group must get back together after they discover Spencer, while trying to repair it, got trapped back in Jumanji. The gang goes back into the game, finding things are not the same. Milo’s grandfather, played by Danny DeVito, and his grandfather’s friend, played by Danny Glover accidentally get trapped in the game as well.

Click here to read The Maroon’s review of “Jumanji: The Next Level.”