What’s in Theaters 2/7

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 2 + 4? Send Email Cancel

We have finally made it to February. Long gone is the movie drought that was the month of January. Within this first week, theaters will have everything from fun comic book movies to chilling horror films.

Click here to find showtimes.

Birds of Prey





Taking the DC Cinematic Universe into a more fun and light direction, “Birds of Prey” gives the superhero genre a new group of female characters to learn about.



After breaking up with her psychotic supervillain boyfriend Joker, Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, decides to put herself first for the first time in a while. After getting on the bad side of crime lord Roman Sionis, played by Ewan McGregor, Harley teams up with a group of female superheroes to help protect a young thief.

The Lodge

Taking the horror genre into a more winter setting, “The Lodge” hopes to provide a horrifying and chilling experience.

After getting trapped with her future stepchildren in a family cabin, Grace, played by Riley Keough, is left isolated and is forced to dwell on her dark past and the losses that haunt them all.

Gretel and Hansel

Putting a twist on the classic German folktale, “Gretel and Hansel” adds a slight change to a story everyone knows.

In desperate need of food, Gretel, played by Sophia Lillis, takes her younger brother Hansel, played by Sam Leakey, into the woods. However, as they go into the woods, they encounter an evil witch, played by Alice Krige.

The Rhythm Section





Adding another strong female character into the action genre, “The Rhythm Section” mixes action and thrills for this novel adaptation.

Years after losing her entire family in a plane crash, Stephanie Patrick, played by Blake Lively, discovers that the crash wasn’t accidental. Stephanie makes it her mission to discover who caused the crash and get her revenge.

The Gentlemen







Reviving the criminal gang genre, Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” brings together an ensemble cast for a new and interesting story.

Trouble ensues in the English underground as American drug lord Mickey Pearson, played by Matthew McConaughey, gets challenged by Chinese underboss Dry Eye, played by Henry Golding.

Dolittle





Bringing a different take on the literary character, “Dolittle” offers an interesting adaptation with a large cast of voice actors.

Dr. John Dolittle, played by Robert Downey Jr., is a veterinarian living in Victorian England who has the ability to talk to animals. When Queen Victoria suddenly falls ill, it is up to Dr. Dolittle and his assortment of animal friends to find a cure.



1917





Bringing a new look to the first World War, “1917” mixes cinematography and action to create a new and different type of war film.

Headed on a mission to prevent the deaths of hundreds of British troops, two young soldiers, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, must head out into the frontlines to protect their fellow soldiers and one of their brothers.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “1917.”

Bad Boys for Life





Returning with a new installment after 17 years, “Bad Boys for Life” brings back the iconic pairing of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

After years of partnership, detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, played by Smith and Lawrence respectively, go their separate ways and get new assignments in the police force. However, the duo is brought together once again after the brother of a former adversary tries to kill them.