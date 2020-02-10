Business program offers international master’s degrees

The St. Louis Cathedral, the Eiffel Tower and the Frauenkirche are iconic buildings in New Orleans, Paris and Munich. The Global MBA Triple Master Program lets students study in three cities while earning three degrees Photo Illustration by Michael Bauer

Graduate students looking to broaden their horizons can now look to Loyola for a unique opportunity in international business.

Starting in fall 2020, the College of Business will offer the Global MBA Triple Master Program, which gives students the opportunity to earn master’s degrees in business in three countries. In this program, students will spend one semester each at Loyola, the SKEMA Business School in Paris, and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München in Munich.

By the end of their courses, students will earn an American Master of Business Administration degree, and upon completion of a thesis, they will earn both the German Master of Science in Management and the French Diplôme Grand École.

College of Business Dean Michael Capella said that this program is a unique offering that sets Loyola apart from other business schools.

“To our knowledge, there’s no other program like this in existence,” Capella said.

Capella said the idea for the program came from his experience teaching in Munich while a professor at Villanova University. Capella said he became friends with LMU professor Manfred Schwaiger during this time, and it was from this relationship that the idea for a joint program arose.

Schwaiger also introduced Capella to SKEMA Vice Dean Patrice Houdayer into the fold to make this three-way collaboration possible. Capella said that Schwaiger and Houdayer had previously worked together on a similar triple master’s degree program that was entirely within Europe.

“We’re the only triple master that includes an MBA and is across continents,” Capella said.

Capella said that he is excited to offer students the opportunity to study at multiple prestigious schools through Loyola.

“One of the things that I find most exciting about this is if you look at the caliber of both LMU and SKEMA, these are really world-class institutions,” Capella said. “I honestly think it helps our Loyola brand, and my hope is that this kind of gives us a halo for the overall MBA program.”

Applications for the program are open now.