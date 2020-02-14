What’s in Theaters 2/14

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It is Valentine’s Day and love should be in the air. However, the real question is what movies are out there for you to take your boo to on a date. Don’t worry. The films in theaters have everything from adventure to horror to romance. Check out what’s in theaters this week!

Sonic the Hedgehog

Bringing the classic video game character to the big screen, “Sonic the Hedgehog” will attempt to dash into the hearts of video game fans and moviegoers.



Escaping his home world to find sanctuary from those who want his speed, Sonic the Hedgehog, played by Ben Schwartz, chooses to make Earth his new home. However, after causing a power outage, Sonic is once again on the run trying to avoid Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, and seeking the help of small town sheriff Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden.

Fantasy Island

Reviving an old television series from the 1970s, “Fantasy Island” takes a more horror-filled approach.

After winning a vacation to stay on a remote island, a group of guests are given the opportunity to make their wishes come true. However, they discover that their wishes have been turned into nightmares and attempt to figure out the mysteriousness of both the island and its’ host, Mr. Roarke, played by Michael Pena.

The Photograph

Providing an actual romance movie on Valentine’s Day, “The Photograph” looks to capture a modern day romance.



Mae Morton, played by Issa Rae, meets journalist Michael Block, played by LaKeith Stanfield, after he is assigned to do a story on her late photographer mother. The two begin to form a relationship as Mae tries to navigate if she is ready for a relationship and the mysteriousness that is her mother.

Birds of Prey

Taking the DC Cinematic Universe into a more fun and light direction, “Birds of Prey” gives the superhero genre a new group of female characters to learn about.

After breaking up with her psychotic supervillain boyfriend Joker, Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, decides to put herself first for the first time in a while. After getting on the bad side of crime lord Roman Sionis, played by Ewan McGregor, Harley teams up with a group of female superheroes to help protect a young thief.

The Lodge

Taking the horror genre into a more winter setting, “The Lodge” hopes to provide a horrifying and chilling experience.

After getting trapped with her future stepchildren in a family cabin, Grace, played by Riley Keough, is left isolated and is forced to dwell on her dark past and the losses that haunt them all.



Gretel and Hansel

Putting a twist on the classic German folktale, “Gretel and Hansel” adds a slight change to a story everyone knows.

In desperate need of food, Gretel, played by Sophia Lillis, takes her younger brother Hansel, played by Sam Leakey, into the woods. However, as they go into the woods, they encounter an evil witch, played by Alice Krige.

The Rhythm Section

Adding another strong female character into the action genre, “The Rhythm Section” mixes action and thrills for this novel adaptation.

Years after losing her entire family in a plane crash, Stephanie Patrick, played by Blake Lively, discovers that the crash wasn’t accidental. Stephanie makes it her mission to discover who caused the crash and get her revenge.



1917

Bringing a new look to the first World War, “1917” mixes cinematography and action to create a new and different type of war film.

Headed on a mission to prevent the deaths of hundreds of British troops, two young soldiers, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, must head out into the frontlines to protect their fellow soldiers and one of their brothers.

