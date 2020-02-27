SGA candidates announce campaigns

Polls for student government officer positions open after Mardi Gras break for 2020-2021 Student Government Association elections.

Students can cast their ballots on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6.

Current vice president incumbent Freedom Richardson is running for president alongside SGA Chief of Staff Zontré City.

Senators for the College of Arts and Sciences Emily McCrory and Myles Owens are running together for president and vice president, respectively.

Derrick Ransom is campaigning for the presidency with running mate Emma Trunkle for vice president.

Tyler Sanchez and Saba Bashi are on another ticket for SGA president and vice president, respectively.