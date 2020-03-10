Loyola prepares to potentially move online, discourages travel in wake of COVID-19

University President Tania Tetlow sent an email to students saying the university is prepared to move online should the COVID-19 outbreak require it.

With the announcement of the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Loyola University is preparing to potentially move online, according to an email from University President Tania Tetlow sent to students on Monday, March 9.

Tetlow said the university is not yet moving to online teaching, but said she wanted to begin talking about what that might look like, should it become necessary.

She said professors have worked for more than a year to prepare to teach online in case of emergency. Although some classes will be easier to move online than others, Tetlow said the university would be “creative and flexible” in making it work.

“And I pray that it does not become necessary,” Tetlow said.

Tetlow encouraged students to wash hands, practice social distancing by avoiding physical contact, stay home if sick and avoid travel in general.

She emphasized that students should avoid travel to any place where there is community spread of the virus, including in the U.S.

If students choose to travel to these areas anyway, they must update the university by filling out a travel questionnaire, and may need to self-isolate.

In a separate email to faculty and staff Tetlow provided an update on both personal and professional travel for faculty.

She said if faculty or staff return from a place with community spread of the virus they will also need to fill out the travel questionnaire.

“It will probably be necessary for you to self-isolate upon your return to be sure that you do not unwittingly spread the virus to our community,” Tetlow said.

As for official university travel, she said due to the smaller nature of Loyola, case-by-case decisions will be made. For staff members who have already booked travel through the university purchase company, she said the university will be in touch if questions about their trip arise.