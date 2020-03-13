University Counseling Center moves online

The front door of the University Counseling Center. The center is transitioning to online starting Monday, March 15 in accordance with Loyola's precautionary COVID-19 measures. Cristian Orellana/The Maroon.

The University Counseling Center is closing their physical office and moving all counseling and case management sessions to Google Meet, according to an email sent out by Holly Rowe, the Office Manager of the University Counseling Center.

Counselors will invite students to meet at their scheduled appointment time through their Loyola email, according to the email.

The University Counseling Center will also be suspending all group counseling and support groups, according to the email. However, workshops such as the Anxiety Management Workshop will be held remotely over Zoom.

The shift to online is indefinite and until further notice, according to the email.

The counseling center also recommends that patients take time before the session to make sure their internet connection is secure and their location has the ideal amount of privacy.

“Every client has their own preferences regarding the privacy of their individual location. Your level of comfort and privacy preferences for your session are for you to determine and it is in your power to ensure your own privacy,” said Howe in an FAQ document attached to the email. “You can be assured that your counselor has taken steps on their end to ensure privacy of their location.”