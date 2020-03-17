Loyola law professor dies after contracting COVID-19

The Loyola sign sits in front of the University. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

A volunteer adjunct professor at Loyola’s College of Law and former federal magistrate judge James Carriere has died after contracting COVID-19, according to an email from University President Tania Tetlow.

In the email sent out to students, Tetlow commemorated Carriere as a volunteer professor who taught federal criminal law and an occasional trial advocacy seminar for the last ten years.

According to Tetlow, Carriere was not teaching this spring semester and had no on-campus office.

Carriere was one of many residents at Lambeth House for senior living who contracted the virus.

“This brings the heartbreaking cost of the outbreak very close to home. We pray for the consolation of his family, friends, and all of his students here at Loyola,” Tetlow said.