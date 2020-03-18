Editorial: COVID-19 isn’t about us

An empty Loyola classroom on Friday, March 13. In the wake of COVID-19, Loyola has moved all classes online and closed campus. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

This sucks.

Perhaps there is a more eloquent way to express these frustrations, but right now, it’s hard not to think anything better than ‘this sucks.’

It sucks that we’re losing the classroom experience and working remotely on all of our studies. It sucks that events and programs that student organizations have been planning for months have been completely thrown out the window. It sucks that study abroad programs are being cancelled left and right and students will have to cut short a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

And it sucks that graduating seniors have been robbed of the final two months of their Loyola college experience, feeling left with uncertainty, sadness and frustration as they now look to enter the workforce abruptly.

But, with all these feelings of anger and confusion amongst our student body, we can’t forget why this is happening.

The spread of COVID-19 is a global pandemic. The virus is spreading exponentially and more and more are dying. We could list off some statistics here, but they’ll all be out-of-date 12 hours after we post this. That’s how fast this thing is moving. One week ago there were six cases in the state. Today, we’re well over 200.

It’s an absolute bummer how COVID-19 has affected our school. Various capstone projects have already been cancelled and commencement may be delayed indefinitely. In fact, many from this year’s senior class have already said their final goodbyes and gone home.

But, the lives and safety of society’s most vulnerable are more important than any assignment, celebration or individual.

If we kept going as we were, we would’ve been putting the safety of our loved ones and members of the Loyola community through unnecessary risk. And even now that school is out, and every bar, casino and movie theater in the state is closed, we still must practice social distancing and basic hygiene like washing hands and coughing into elbows.

We have to do what we can to flatten the curve of COVID-19’s growth, for the sake of the sick and elderly across the country and the world. And even as healthy, young people, we are not totally immune to the virus ourselves. Even young people can have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus and seriously endanger their well-being.

And while lifting our spirits in these depressing times is important, we can’t forget how seriously we need to take this. There is a very real possibility that the epicenter of the virus could shift to the United States and this virus would affect us as catastrophically as it’s affected countries like China or Italy. Knowing that, It’s unsettling that we are turning this serious pandemic into an internet meme with phrases like “corona who, corona time, and corona party” trending.

Most of all, it’s important that we stay informed about how COVID-19 is affecting us here locally and what we can do to slow its spread. That’s why The Maroon is dedicated, now more than ever, to continue bringing people up-to-date, relevant and necessary information. We’ve been working every day since classes were moved online to make sure the Loyola community stays informed about how this is affecting students, faculty, staff and Loyola’s future.

As a school we’ve been through emergency disaster situations like Hurricane Katrina and have only come back stronger. If we can get through that, we can get through anything.

The Maroon, as it always has been, is working through these uncertain times to make sure even remote students have a pulse on the heartbeat of campus.

Even separated, Loyola is a community. And as a community, we have to do what we can to protect the most vulnerable in it. So mourn your final days here in the city, and rightfully grieve the end of an era. But know deep down, it’s necessary.