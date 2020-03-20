Streaming This Week: March 20

With theaters closing across the country, the weekly What’s in Theaters articles will be discontinued for now. However, we will instead be replacing it with Streaming This Week. Though you can’t go out into theaters for entertainment, there are plenty of things you can watch from the comfort of your own home.

March 20th

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)



Octavia Spencer stars in this Netflix original limited series that focus on black hair care pioneer Madam C.J. Walker and how she became the wealthiest self-made woman of her time.

Also streaming:

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season Two (Netflix)

Blow the Man Down (Amazon Prime)

Buddi: Season One (Netflix)

Dino Girl Gauko: Season Two (Netflix)

Feel Good: Season One (Netflix)

Greenhouse Academy: Season Four (Netflix)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Hulu)

She: Season One (Netflix)

The Letter for the King: Season One (Netflix)

The Platform (2020)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)

Ultras (Netflix)

Vampires: Season One (Netflix)

March 21

J-Style Trip: Season One (Netflix)

I See You (Amazon Prime)

March 23

Freud: Season One (Netflix)

Mixing a historical drama with a police procedural, “Freud” follows a young Sigmund Freud as he solves crimes across Vienna.

Also streaming:

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (Hulu & Amazon Prime)

Luther: Season Five (Amazon Prime)

The Bygone (Netflix)



March 24

Tom Segura: Ball Hog (Netflix)



March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)





Looking back at the 1960s, this documentary takes a look at how one summer camp helped to develop a community for young people with disabilities.



Also streaming:

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (Netflix)

The Mire: Season One (Netflix)

The Occupant (Netflix)

YooHoo to the Rescue (Season 3)

March 26

Blood Father (Netflix)





Doing whatever he can to protect his daughter, Mel Gibson plays an ex-con who must save his daughter from angry drug dealers.



Also streaming:

7Seeds: Season Two (Netflix)

Brown Girl Begins (Hulu)

Unorthodox (Netflix)