Review: “On My Block: Season Three” brings back all the tears and laughs

Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for seasons one and two of “On My Block.” To read The Maroon’s previous review of season two, click here.

Returning back to the gang and mystery-filled neighborhoods of Los Angeles, “On My Block” brings the group back for yet another life-impacting adventure.

After taking down the Prophet$, a rival street gang to the Santos, the group is kidnapped. They discover that their captor is Santos leader Cuchillos, played by Ada Luz Pla. Knowing how smart they are, Cuchillos orders them to find her once-believed dead ex-boyfriend Lil Ricky, who went missing after the failed RollerWorld robbery. Along with trying to find Lil Ricky, the group gets caught up in their own drama from new love to the return of Cesar’s father Ray, played by Ian Casselberry.

“On My Block: Season Three” did many things well in terms of developing the four main characters. Like previous seasons, it feels like each is given their own moments to shine and develop. For characters like Jamal, played by Brett Gray, and Ruby, played by Jason Genao, they are given a love interest and are able to explore the teenage feelings of what love is. For Monse, played by Sierra Capri, and Cesar, played by Diego Tinoco, it explores their relationship together and how different they are becoming.

One of the standout performances of this season definitely has to go to Julio Macias as Spooky, Cesar’s older brother and member of the Santos. In this season, Spooky gets to really shine and have some great moments. His greatest scenes, by far, are when he comes into conflict with his formerly imprisoned father. Though this season marks the introduction of Ray, Macias and Casselberry play off each in a way that makes it seem like he has already been a part of the show.

However, there were some things that didn’t totally work for me as a fan of the series. The first being the level of emotions. It felt like there was an emotional moment happening every episode in season two. But, with season three, it didn’t have those same moments until three episodes in. This may just be a personal preference but I felt the show was working well the most whenever it had those moments that made me connect with the characters.

Along with that, some of the plot lines didn’t really go anywhere. There is an entire episode that is pointless. Though it does get some character motivations out of the way, it doesn’t progress the season’s overall plot. Also, there were some subplots that were never followed up on. In one episode, Jamal’s dad Dwayne, played by Eme Ikwuakor, asks Spooky to provide protect for his restaurant from the 19th Street gang. However, this is never brought up again in the season through dialogue or a quick scene. It would’ve been interesting to see this relationship between two characters who otherwise never interact.

Along with this, I feel like there has been a real missed opportunity this season to include the parents into the storylines. At one point in episode one, Jasmine, played by Jessica Marie Garcia, accuses Monse’s always-working dad of working for the Prophet$ as a drug smuggler. As with other subplots, this is never brought up. However, it would bring so much more interesting stories. If this was true, it would give Monse and her dad some conflict and explain another reason why her dad doesn’t want his daughter to date someone who is from a rival gang.

Despite this, the part that really makes up for any grievances of this season is the last couple minutes of the final episode. Without spoiling anything, it works as both a good conclusion for this season and a great starting off point for a potential fourth season. The entire scene is without dialogue and it shows how talented the team working on this series is as they can convey so many emotions without every using words.

All in all, “On My Block: Season Three” was a very good season to an already good show. Though I had my issues with this season, I can not say that I overall disliked it. It was great to see where these characters were headed and hopefully, there will be another season soon.