Streaming This Week: April 1

It’s April Fools Day! But, the movies and television series coming to streaming services today and tomorrow are no joke. Here is a taste of what is being offered.

April 1 – Netflix

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Chronically the freshmen year of Charlie Kelmeckis, played by Logan Lerman, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” takes a look at teenage life in an honest and relatable way.

Also streaming on Netflix:

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season One – Six

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season Four

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Nailed It!: Season Four

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Season Three

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season Two

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 1 – Hulu

Kill Bill: Volume 1

The first of a two-part film series, this Quentin Tarantino film was the world’s introduction to The Bride, played by Uma Thurman, and provides one of the most iconic women in film history.

Also streaming on Hulu:

60 Days In: Narcoland – Complete Season One

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Complete Season 4

Alone: Complete Season Six

Bangkok Dangerous

Bend It Like Beckham

Blazing Saddles

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons Two & Three

Bring It!: Complete Season Five

Chopped: Complete Season 36

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons Two & Six

Diary of a Hitman

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season Three

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who

Dr. T and the Women

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special

Forged in Fire: Complete Season Six

Free Birds

Fun in Acapulco

Gator

Get Smart

Gods and Monsters

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season One

Gorky Park

Hidden Potential: Complete Season One

Hud

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season One

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole – Complete Season One

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Let Me In

Little Women: Atlanta – Complete Season Five

Little Women: LA – Complete Seasons Seven & Eight

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Married at First Sight: Complete Season Nine

Marrying Millions: Complete Season One

Misery

Moll Flanders

Phone Booth

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11

Repentance

Risky Business

Romancing the Stone

Shirley Valentine

Spider-Man

Taken at Birth: Complete Season One

The Ant Bully

The Book of Eli

The Boost

The Chumscrubber

The Eternal

The Family Chantel: Complete Season One

The Food That Built America: Complete Season One

The Full Monty

The Jewel of the Nile

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Mexican

The Sender

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season One

TRANsitioning: Complete Season One

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Who Let The Dogs Out

Zombieland

April 1 – Amazon Prime

A View to a Kill

On Amazon Prime, most of the James Bond films are being added to their streaming catalog. One of the most fun though is “A View to a Kill” where Bond, played by Roger Moore in his last performance as the character, must take down a Nazi-created industrialist planning to take over the world, played by Christopher Walken.

Also streaming on Amazon Prime:

America in Color: Season One

Bangkok Dangerous

Birds of Paradise

Blind Husbands

Broken Blossoms

Bronx SIU: Season One

Daniel Boone

Diamonds Are Forever

Diary of a Hitman

Die Another Day

Dirt Every Day: Season 1

Dishonored Lady

Dollface

Dr. No

Dr. T & the Women

Drums in the Deep South

El Rey del Valle: Season One

For Your Eyes Only

Foyle’s War: Season One

From Russia With Love

Gator

Gods and Monsters

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gorky Park

Hotel Artemis

I Am Legend

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

Mark of Zorro

Molly of Denali: Season One

Moonraker

Mr. Selfridge: Season One

Mutiny

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Our Wedding Story: Season One

Repentance

Shirley Valentine

Son of Monte Cristo

Tarzan the Fearless

The Bodyguard

The Boost

The Brothers Grimm

The Bureau: Season One

The Chumscrubber

The Hoodlum

The Living Daylights

The Lost World

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Mind of a Chef: Season One

The New Adventures of Tarzan

The Sender

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Vida: Season One

You Only Live Twice

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Netflix)

Starring classic actors Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef, this film, considered one of the greatest Westerns, concludes the Dollars trilogy.



Also streaming:

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (Netflix)