Streaming This Week: April 1
April 1, 2020
It’s April Fools Day! But, the movies and television series coming to streaming services today and tomorrow are no joke. Here is a taste of what is being offered.
April 1 – Netflix
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Chronically the freshmen year of Charlie Kelmeckis, played by Logan Lerman, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” takes a look at teenage life in an honest and relatable way.
Also streaming on Netflix:
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season One – Six
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season Four
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Nailed It!: Season Four
Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Season Three
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season Two
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 1 – Hulu
Kill Bill: Volume 1
The first of a two-part film series, this Quentin Tarantino film was the world’s introduction to The Bride, played by Uma Thurman, and provides one of the most iconic women in film history.
Also streaming on Hulu:
60 Days In: Narcoland – Complete Season One
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Complete Season 4
Alone: Complete Season Six
Bangkok Dangerous
Bend It Like Beckham
Blazing Saddles
Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons Two & Three
Bring It!: Complete Season Five
Chopped: Complete Season 36
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12
Dance Moms: Complete Seasons Two & Six
Diary of a Hitman
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season Three
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who
Dr. T and the Women
Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special
Forged in Fire: Complete Season Six
Free Birds
Fun in Acapulco
Gator
Get Smart
Gods and Monsters
Gold Medal Families: Complete Season One
Gorky Park
Hidden Potential: Complete Season One
Hud
Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season One
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole – Complete Season One
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Let Me In
Little Women: Atlanta – Complete Season Five
Little Women: LA – Complete Seasons Seven & Eight
Love It or List It: Complete Season 14
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Married at First Sight: Complete Season Nine
Marrying Millions: Complete Season One
Misery
Moll Flanders
Phone Booth
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11
Repentance
Risky Business
Romancing the Stone
Shirley Valentine
Spider-Man
Taken at Birth: Complete Season One
The Ant Bully
The Book of Eli
The Boost
The Chumscrubber
The Eternal
The Family Chantel: Complete Season One
The Food That Built America: Complete Season One
The Full Monty
The Jewel of the Nile
The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Mexican
The Sender
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season One
TRANsitioning: Complete Season One
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
Who Let The Dogs Out
Zombieland
April 1 – Amazon Prime
A View to a Kill
On Amazon Prime, most of the James Bond films are being added to their streaming catalog. One of the most fun though is “A View to a Kill” where Bond, played by Roger Moore in his last performance as the character, must take down a Nazi-created industrialist planning to take over the world, played by Christopher Walken.
Also streaming on Amazon Prime:
America in Color: Season One
Bangkok Dangerous
Birds of Paradise
Blind Husbands
Broken Blossoms
Bronx SIU: Season One
Daniel Boone
Diamonds Are Forever
Diary of a Hitman
Die Another Day
Dirt Every Day: Season 1
Dishonored Lady
Dollface
Dr. No
Dr. T & the Women
Drums in the Deep South
El Rey del Valle: Season One
For Your Eyes Only
Foyle’s War: Season One
From Russia With Love
Gator
Gods and Monsters
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gorky Park
Hotel Artemis
I Am Legend
License to Kill
Live and Let Die
Mark of Zorro
Molly of Denali: Season One
Moonraker
Mr. Selfridge: Season One
Mutiny
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Our Wedding Story: Season One
Repentance
Shirley Valentine
Son of Monte Cristo
Tarzan the Fearless
The Bodyguard
The Boost
The Brothers Grimm
The Bureau: Season One
The Chumscrubber
The Hoodlum
The Living Daylights
The Lost World
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Mind of a Chef: Season One
The New Adventures of Tarzan
The Sender
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Vida: Season One
You Only Live Twice
April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Netflix)
Starring classic actors Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef, this film, considered one of the greatest Westerns, concludes the Dollars trilogy.
Also streaming:
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (Netflix)
