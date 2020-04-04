Another month, another reason not to put off watching great content in several streaming services. From the new season of a Spanish heist series to a recent Best Picture winner, here are some of the movies and TV shows streaming this week.

April 3

Money Heist: Part 4 (Netflix)





The globally popular heist crime drama series from Spain is back with a fourth season on Netflix. The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, struggles to bring his hastily planned assault on the Bank of Spain back on track as new perils threaten to disrupt it.



Also streaming:

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix)

Raging Bull (Criterion Channel)

The Stranger (Criterion Channel)

The Lady from Shanghai (Criterion Channel)

Tales from the Loop: Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Future Man: Season 3 (Hulu)

Onward (Disney Plus)

Mary Magdalene (Showtime)

April 4

Good Boys (HBO)





The hilarious 2019 coming-of-age comedy stars Jacob Tremblay, Keith Williams, and Brady Noon as sixth-graders who embark on an epic journey filled with misadventures, as they try to attend a party held by their more popular classmates.



Also streaming:

Angel Has Fallen (Netflix)

Captains Courageous (Criterion Channel)

April 5

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Criterion Channel)





Part of Criterion Channel’s new showcase on the style icons of the 1970s, the 1976 science fiction film from acclaimed British filmmaker Nicolas Roeg stars David Bowie in his first ever leading role. He portrays the alien Thomas Jerome Newton, who crash lands into Earth to find a way to transport water back to his famine-stricken home planet.



Also streaming:

Performance (Criterion Channel)

Klute (Criterion Channel)

Shaft (Criterion Channel)

What’s Up Doc? (Criterion Channel)

Foxy Brown (Criterion Channel)

Shampoo (Criterion Channel)

Three Days of the Condor (Criterion Channel)

A Star Is Born (Criterion Channel)

Welcome to L.A. (Criterion Channel)

Annie Hall (Criterion Channel)

Eyes of Laura Mars (Criterion Channel)

Thank God It’s Friday (Criterion Channel)



The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Netflix)

World on Fire: Series 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

April 6

Pixote (Criterion Channel)





The haunting 1981 crime drama film from Brazil has been digitally restored by Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project and presented by Criterion Channel, with a new introduction from Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair. It centers on the titular character, played by Fernando Ramos da Silva, as a street child who is lured into a brutal life of crime after being thrown in a juvenile prison.



April 7

The Turning (Amazon Prime Video)





The 2019 horror thriller based on the Henry James novella “The Turn of the Screw” centers on Kate, played by Mackenzie Davis, as a nanny tasked with caring for two recent orphans Flora, played by Brooklynn Prince, and Miles, played by Finn Wolfhard, on a mysterious estate in Maine. Soon after, Kate discovers that the estate, and especially the children, are harboring dark secrets that may mean the end of her life.

Also streaming:

Underwater (Amazon Prime Video)



Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 3 (Netflix)

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Hulu)

Fire at Sea (Criterion Channel)

April 8

Parasite (Hulu)





One of the best films of 2019 is coming to Hulu after recently winning four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The South Korean black comedy thriller from Bong Joon-ho centers on the poor Kim family, led by Song Kang-ho’s character, as they con their way into the Parks, a rich family.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Parasite.”

Also streaming:

Blind Alley (Criterion Channel)

My Name Is Julia Ross (Criterion Channel)

Gilda (Criterion Channel)

So Dark the Night (Criterion Channel)

Dead Reckoning (Criterion Channel)

Johnny O’Clock (Criterion Channel)

In a Lonely Place (Criterion Channel)

The Mob (Criterion Channel)

Affair in Trinidad (Criterion Channel)

The Sniper (Criterion Channel)

The Big Heat (Criterion Channel)

Drive a Crooked Road (Criterion Channel)

Human Desire (Criterion Channel)

Pushover (Criterion Channel)

Tight Spot (Criterion Channel)

5 Against the House (Criterion Channel)

Nightfall (Criterion Channel)

The Harder They Fall (Criterion Channel)

The Brothers Rico (Criterion Channel)

The Burglar (Criterion Channel)

The Lineup (Criterion Channel)

Murder by Contract (Criterion Channel)

The Crimson Kimono (Criterion Channel)

Experiment in Terror (Criterion Channel)

I Am Not a Witch (Criterion Channel)

April 9

Little Joe (Hulu)





The 2019 horror drama stars Emily Beecham, who won Best Actress at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, as a plant breeder working for a corporation whose expertise is developing new species of flora. She takes a plant home against company policy one day and names it after her son, unaware of the malevolent power that it brings.



Also streaming:

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Hulu)

Hi Score Girl Season 2 (Netflix)

The Good Fight: Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Two of Us (Criterion Channel)