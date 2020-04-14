Opinion: How to make the best of a “Coronacation”

The universe always has a way of stepping in and setting us straight. The one positive thing that has happened from the Coronavirus is that it has made us all STOP.

We go nonstop between classes, homework, jobs, partying and procrastinating. For the past year I have been waking up at 4am to begin my work day and not stopping until 11pm.

That’s insane!

I live on Royal Street in the French Quarter and the party never stops here either. There is a parade passing outside my living room on any given night at 2am.

We all complain that we have so much to do and so little time. Our “Coronaction” is forcing us all to pause and take care of ourselves. It has removed the pressure of the daily grind. So do it! Take care of yourselves!!

“Cornacation” To Do List:

Go to bed early and sleep late.

TURN OFF THE NEWS AND SOCIAL MEDIA!!!

Watch feel good or mindless TV shows like:

Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Kids Baking Championship (Hulu) – Trust me on this! It will make your heart smile!!

Sex Education (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Guilty Pleasures – The Golden Girls, Will & Grace, Living Single, Designing Women (Hulu)

The Original Kings of Comedy (Netflix)

Dave Chapelle (Netflix)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Tales of the City (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes Not Normal (Netflix)

Have a dance party. Check out my dance party playlist

Read or listen to audiobooks.

Take walks and ride a bike

Do nothing!

This is a historic time we are living in and experiencing. We are part of a moment in history that will live in infamy. Don’t focus on what you don’t have, but what you DO have…time!

We have been given the gift of time. Use it. Enjoy it!

Don’t feel pressure to be productive. It’s ok to just take care of yourself, feel what you need to feel and do what you need to do. We are all experiencing this in our own way. All you need to worry about is YOU!

Be good to yourself and know that you are not alone. Your Loyola family is just an email, text message, phone call or video chat away. Just reach out if you need us.

We love you and we will get through this together. In the meantime, get caught up on your sleep, watch something fun, and dance like you’ve never danced before!!!

“Love yourself, accept yourself, forgive yourself, and be good to yourself, because without you the rest of us are without a source of many wonderful things.” – Leo Buscaglia