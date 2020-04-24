Bookstore extends deadline for textbook return

The Loyola bookstore is extending the textbook rental return date to accommodate students who left campus due to COVID-19, according to an email.

Students that need to return books are guaranteed free shipping with UPS, Inc., but all books must be returned at once.

To ship rentals back to campus, students are advised to create their own UPS, Inc. shipping label using the rental return form that is found on the bookstore’s website and affix the label to their package. Scan the QR code to visit the site.

For more information, check the email sent from the Loyola bookstore or contact the bookstore manager, Maris Hazners.