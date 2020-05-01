Streaming This Week: May 1
May 1, 2020
With the first day of May comes the usual massive outpouring of new content from streaming services. At a loss for what to watch next? Check out what’s streaming this week.
May 1 – Netflix
Hollywood
From creator of “Glee” and “American Horror Story” Ryan Murphy comes a new alternate history tale set in post-World War II Hollywood. The Netflix period drama features a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they chase fame and fortune in Tinseltown, in the middle of traditional power dynamics commonplace at the time.
To watch “Hollywood”, click here.
Also streaming:
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick and Jane
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Half of It
The Heartbreak Kid
I Am Divine
Into the Night
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Mrs. Serial Killer
The Patriot
Reckoning: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 1 – Amazon Prime Video
Escape from Alcatraz
Based on the real life escape from the maximum security prison on Alcatraz Island in 1962, this 1979 prison thriller is the final collaboration from director Don Siegel and star Clint Eastwood, who made the influential 1971 crime drama “Dirty Harry”.
To watch “Escape from Alcatraz”, click here.
Also streaming:
10 Fingers of Steel
A Cadaver Christmas
A House Divided: Season 1
African Hunters: Season 1
Assassination Tango
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu
The Blood Spattered Bride
Bonanza: Season 1
Born to Explore: Season 1
Boss: Season 1
Crooked Hearts
Daughters of Darkness
Engine Masters: Season 1
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s
Fearless Young Boxer
The Final Countdown
Five Fingers of Steel
Friday The 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
Good Karma Hospital: Season 1
Green Dragon Inn
House Of D
I Hate Tom Petty
In The Cut: Season 1
Inferno
Inspector Lewis: Season 1
Lakeboat
The Lucy Show: Season 1
Night Train Murders
Pathology
Pinkalicious: Season 1
Rosehaven: Season 1
Seaside Hotel: Season 1
Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge
Some Kind Of Hero
Sprung
Torso
Upload: Season 1
Walking Tall
The Whistle Blower
Who Saw Her Die?
May 1 – Hulu
The Dark Knight
Hailed as one of the best superhero films ever made, the 2008 film from director Christopher Nolan features billionaire Bruce Wayne/Batman, played by Christian Bale, as he faces off with his formidable nemesis the Joker, played by Heath Ledger in a role that earned him an Academy Award weeks after his death.
To watch “The Dark Knight”, watch here.
Also streaming:
A Life Less Ordinary
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
Bloom: Complete Season 2
Brick Mansions
Crooked Hearts
Demolition Man
Escape from Alcatraz
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
GoodFellas
Harry Benson: Shoot First
House of D
Megamind
Men With Brooms
Molly
Monster House
Mutant Species
Pathology
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Some Kind of Hero
Soul Food
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
The Conjuring
The Graduate
The Green Mile
The Patriot
The Whistle Blower
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall
May 1 – HBO
BlacKkKlansman
Nominated for six Academy Awards and winning one for Best Adapted Screenplay, the 2018 black comedy crime film from director Spike Lee is based on former police officer Ron Stallworth’s memoir of the same name. Set in Colorado Springs in the 1970s, Stallworth, played by John David Washington, sets out to infiltrate and expose the city’s local Ku Klux Klan chapter.
To watch “BlackKklansman”, click here.
Also streaming:
The Art of Getting By
Black Knight
Broken Arrow
Cast Away
Cinema Paradiso (Director’s Cut)
Cold Mountain
Commando
Contagion
Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version)
Crazy Rich Asians
Death at a Funeral
Dick Tracy
The Fighter
Friday Night Lights
Green Card
The Hangover Part II
The Hot Chick
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
In Bruges
Incarnate
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
John Tucker Must Die
Josie and the Pussycats
The Kite Runner
La La Land
Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Meg
Michael Clayton
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nocturnal Animals
Paul (Extended Version)
Precious
Rise of the Guardians
School of Rock
Signs
Something Borrowed
This Means War (Extended Version)
Twins
Unstoppable
Wild Hogs
Your Highness (Extended Version)
May 4
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney Plus)
In celebration of May the Fourth, Disney Plus streams the concluding chapter in the Star Wars saga for the first time. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” takes viewers to a galaxy far, far away for one last adventure.
Following another attack from the First Order, Rey, played by Daisy Ridley; Finn, played by John Boyega; and Poe, played by Oscar Isaac must lead the Resistance in a final attack to save the galaxy from the forces of Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.
To watch “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, click here.
Click here to read The Maroon’s spoiler-free review of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Click here to read The Maroon’s spoiler review of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld held his first stand-up comedy show in 22 years at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Netflix is now set to finally air the show as a comedy special “23 Hours to Kill,” with Seinfeld parodying James Bond, among other things.
To watch “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill”, click here.
Ver Lumod is a digital filmmaking major and computer science minor. He currently serves as Assistant Reviews Editor for The Maroon. He is a devoted cinephile...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.