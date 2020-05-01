With the first day of May comes the usual massive outpouring of new content from streaming services. At a loss for what to watch next? Check out what’s streaming this week.



May 1 – Netflix

Hollywood





From creator of “Glee” and “American Horror Story” Ryan Murphy comes a new alternate history tale set in post-World War II Hollywood. The Netflix period drama features a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they chase fame and fortune in Tinseltown, in the middle of traditional power dynamics commonplace at the time.

Also streaming:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick and Jane

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Half of It

The Heartbreak Kid

I Am Divine

Into the Night

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer

The Patriot

Reckoning: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 1 – Amazon Prime Video

Escape from Alcatraz





Based on the real life escape from the maximum security prison on Alcatraz Island in 1962, this 1979 prison thriller is the final collaboration from director Don Siegel and star Clint Eastwood, who made the influential 1971 crime drama “Dirty Harry”.

Also streaming:

10 Fingers of Steel

A Cadaver Christmas

A House Divided: Season 1

African Hunters: Season 1

Assassination Tango

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu

The Blood Spattered Bride

Bonanza: Season 1

Born to Explore: Season 1

Boss: Season 1

Crooked Hearts

Daughters of Darkness

Engine Masters: Season 1

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s

Fearless Young Boxer

The Final Countdown

Five Fingers of Steel

Friday The 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1

Green Dragon Inn

House Of D

I Hate Tom Petty

In The Cut: Season 1

Inferno

Inspector Lewis: Season 1

Lakeboat

The Lucy Show: Season 1

Night Train Murders

Pathology

Pinkalicious: Season 1

Rosehaven: Season 1

Seaside Hotel: Season 1

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge

Some Kind Of Hero

Sprung

Torso

Upload: Season 1

Walking Tall

The Whistle Blower

Who Saw Her Die?

May 1 – Hulu

The Dark Knight





Hailed as one of the best superhero films ever made, the 2008 film from director Christopher Nolan features billionaire Bruce Wayne/Batman, played by Christian Bale, as he faces off with his formidable nemesis the Joker, played by Heath Ledger in a role that earned him an Academy Award weeks after his death.

Also streaming:

A Life Less Ordinary

Aeon Flux

Assassination Tango

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

Bloom: Complete Season 2

Brick Mansions

Crooked Hearts

Demolition Man

Escape from Alcatraz

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

GoodFellas

Harry Benson: Shoot First

House of D

Megamind

Men With Brooms

Molly

Monster House

Mutant Species

Pathology

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Sands of Iwo Jima

Slums of Beverly Hills

Some Kind of Hero

Soul Food

Sprung

Strategic Air Command

Tamara

Tank Girl

The Conjuring

The Graduate

The Green Mile

The Patriot

The Whistle Blower

Treasure Hounds

Universal Soldier

Walking Tall

May 1 – HBO

BlacKkKlansman





Nominated for six Academy Awards and winning one for Best Adapted Screenplay, the 2018 black comedy crime film from director Spike Lee is based on former police officer Ron Stallworth’s memoir of the same name. Set in Colorado Springs in the 1970s, Stallworth, played by John David Washington, sets out to infiltrate and expose the city’s local Ku Klux Klan chapter.

Also streaming:

The Art of Getting By

Black Knight

Broken Arrow

Cast Away

Cinema Paradiso (Director’s Cut)

Cold Mountain

Commando

Contagion

Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version)

Crazy Rich Asians

Death at a Funeral

Dick Tracy

The Fighter

Friday Night Lights

Green Card

The Hangover Part II

The Hot Chick

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

In Bruges

Incarnate

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

John Tucker Must Die

Josie and the Pussycats

The Kite Runner

La La Land

Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Meg

Michael Clayton

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nocturnal Animals

Paul (Extended Version)

Precious

Rise of the Guardians

School of Rock

Signs

Something Borrowed

This Means War (Extended Version)

Twins

Unstoppable

Wild Hogs

Your Highness (Extended Version)

May 4

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney Plus)





In celebration of May the Fourth, Disney Plus streams the concluding chapter in the Star Wars saga for the first time. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” takes viewers to a galaxy far, far away for one last adventure.

Following another attack from the First Order, Rey, played by Daisy Ridley; Finn, played by John Boyega; and Poe, played by Oscar Isaac must lead the Resistance in a final attack to save the galaxy from the forces of Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)





Comedian Jerry Seinfeld held his first stand-up comedy show in 22 years at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Netflix is now set to finally air the show as a comedy special “23 Hours to Kill,” with Seinfeld parodying James Bond, among other things.



