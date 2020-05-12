New Orleans Film Society launches online streaming channel

A still from the short film "Migration", directed by Olivia Perillo and Syd Horn. It is one of many films from the 2019 New Orleans Film Festival lineup included in From NOLA with Love. Courtesy of the New Orleans Film Society

The New Orleans Film Society has unveiled a new virtual streaming channel to benefit local filmmakers in the wake of COVID-19.

Called “From NOLA With Love,” the pay-to-watch platform showcases 40 films that are official selections from last year’s New Orleans Film Festival. This includes two full-length features: “The Long Shadow,”which won the Best Louisiana Feature Film Jury Award in 2019, and “Last Call for the Bayou,” a documentary detailing the decline of Louisiana’s wetlands and the effects on nearby communities.

The rest of the channel’s virtual catalog consists of 38 short films grouped into the festival’s eight categories. These categories include: Sweet Home New Orleans, Gris Gris Gumbo Ya Ya, Late Night Shorts, Life on the Bayou, Experimental Voices, Guilded Splinters, Right Place Wrong Time, and a Bonus Round compiling the highlights of the short film showcase.

In particular, the Late Night Shorts category includes award-winning films such as “Valerio’s Day Out,” which won the Best Louisiana Short Jury Award in 2019 and the Short Film Special Jury Award for Directing at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival; and “Date Movie,” which won the Audience Award for Best Louisiana Short in 2019.

From NOLA With Love is the latest initiative from the New Orleans Film Society in its efforts to support New Orleans filmmakers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

They previously raised over $36,000 in flexible grants to filmmakers who are members of the film society. In addition, the film society launched the annual Southern Producer’s Lab online back in April, a series of workshops on film development and distribution as well as festival programming.

The channel is available for the entirety of May on nolalove.eventive.org. New Orleans Film Society members can watch the films for free from May 1 to 15, while non-members can buy a pass for $35 to access all of them or pay $10 to watch them individually.