VIDEO: Outbursts at New Orleans city council meeting lead to three arrests

Spencer Cody and Sophia Maxim
June 7, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Maroon (@loyola_maroon)

NEW ORLEANS (June 6, 2024) – Two people were removed from a New Orleans city council meeting and two were arrested for alleged disturbance, including activist Byron Cole.

Community members, including Tulane and Loyola students, brought their concerns about police treatment of protesters to the city council. City councilmembers interjected multiple pro-Palestine speakers, requesting that the discussion remain focused on the designated topic of police funding and staffing.

At the same time, police attempted to remove community activist Byron Cole and his wife Rhadell Cole for alleged disruption. Byron Cole had been shouting comments at speakers throughout the meeting, including asking a transgender woman, “What’s your real name?”

The couple shouted at police and resisted removal by striking the officers, according to police.

Byron Cole, Rhadell Cole, and Sean Myles were detained by police and taken to the hospital due to reports of minor injuries, police said. They were each charged with disturbing the peace, battery of police, and resisting arrest.

“I’m not okay with a black woman being handled like that,” one witnessing community member said during the arrest. “I’m really not.”

About the Contributor
Sophia Maxim
Sophia Maxim, Editor in Chief
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist and designer from Atlanta, GA. She is The Maroon’s incoming Editor in Chief and previously served as Managing Editor for Print and Design Chief. She is a visual communication junior with a design minor. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city, listening to podcasts, and collaborating on creative projects. Sophia can be reached at [email protected].

  • J

    JayJun 9, 2024 at 9:27 am

    The community should stand together regarding how they handle his wife. This was overdue with Byron Cole and the councils regarding his outbursts. He has to get his messages out by staying calm and speaking in a mild manner. #Byron Cole stand on business.

