President Cole responds to students letter of demands

University President Xavier Cole said he is committed to answering demands given to him by a group of student leaders and said he will use Jesuit principles to guide those decisions.

Representatives from six organizations marched to his office and delivered signed versions of the same letter addressed to him, the Loyola Board of Trustees, and the Loyola Corporation of Jesuits. The letter outlined a series of demands for institutional change.

Cole met the students the afternoon of Feb. 24 at the entrance of his office. As each student handed him their copy, he asked their names and thanked them for voicing their concerns.

The student leaders say they are still awaiting a response.

“Our Jesuit foundation teaches us that critical minds create freedom,” Cole told The Maroon. “Our students stand firmly in this space, as evident in the letter they delivered on Monday afternoon.”

The four page letter details demands addressing issues such as the rising cost of tuition, Loyola’s partnerships with corporations linked to the conflict in Israel, fair wages for faculty and staff, protections for students disciplined for protesting, concerns about the student code of conduct, increased funding for multicultural studies, and the need for greater faculty diversity.

The letter reflects growing frustration among students who feel the administration has not adequately addressed their concerns.

Cole highlighted the level of comfort the students have in addressing issues on campus and continuing to stand firmly in what they believe in.

“I take seriously the outlined concerns, and I deeply support our students’ pursuit of transparency and clarity,” he said.

While administration has yet to release a public statement regarding the letter, Cole emphasized that they are taking the concerns seriously and remain committed to the university’s Jesuit values.

“A Jesuit Catholic education inspires students to think critically, be contemplative and discerning, communicate effectively, and link faith with justice,” he said.

Cole also reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the concerns raised by students.

“My team and I appreciate this opportunity to ‘listen and learn’ from our students, as the letter states, and we look forward to a productive discussion with our student leaders.”