Loyola students organizations deliver a list of demands to university administration

Loyola students from six different student organizations on campus have come together in a unified effort to voice their concerns to the Loyola University administration. On Feb. 24, representatives from these organizations delivered a signed letter addressed to President Xavier Cole, the Loyola Board of Trustees, and the Loyola Corporation of Jesuits, outlining a series of demands for institutional change.

The four page letter includes a detailed list of demands addressing issues such as the rising cost of tuition, Loyola’s partnerships with corporations linked to Israeli apartheid, fair wages for faculty and staff, protections for students disciplined for protesting, concerns about the student code of conduct, increased funding for multicultural studies, and the need for greater faculty diversity.

The letter reflects a growing frustration among students who feel the administration has not adequately addressed their concerns.

Cole personally met the students at the entrance of his office as they arrived to deliver the letter. Each student handed him a copy, and he responded by asking for each student’s name before thanking them for voicing their concerns.

The participating student organizations have been advocating for these issues, and some members have faced disciplinary actions for previous protests and demonstrations. One major demand is the implementation of stronger protections for student activists who engage in peaceful protests.

The letter delivery is part of a larger wave of student activism at universities across the country, where students are increasingly holding their institutions accountable for financial transparency, social justice commitments, and ethical investments.

While President Cole acknowledged the letter, it remains unclear how the administration plans to respond.

Click here to read the letter.

Follow The Maroon for more updates.