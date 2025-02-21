Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Loyola president responds to federal letter regarding DEI

Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor
February 21, 2025
Tanesha Taylor
Marquette Hall on April 9.

Loyola President Xavier Cole emailed the Loyola community in response to a recent letter issued by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. The letter, sent to all schools and entities that receive federal funding from the Department of Education, clarifies the “nondiscrimination obligations” that schools hold, claiming that American educational institutions have “discriminated against students on the basis of race.” 

The letter goes on to state that universities have used race as a factor in admissions, financial aid, hiring, training, and other institutional programming. It further argues that the practices have discriminated against primarily White and Asian students, and have been justified “under the banner of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’, smuggling racial stereotypes and explicit race-consciousness into everyday training, programming, and discipline.”

If universities do not comply with the new interpretation of the civil rights law by Feb. 28, they “face potential loss of federal funding.”

Earlier today, Cole sent out a message in response with a highlighted message, stated below:

“Loyola University New Orleans, a Jesuit and Catholic institution of higher education, welcomes students of diverse backgrounds and prepares them to lead meaningful lives with and for others; to pursue truth, wisdom, and virtue; and to work for a more just world.”

According to Cole, Loyola University is still processing the implications of the letter, but is and always has followed federal and state laws. Loyola administration is “confident our programs and policies are inclusive of all of our students, faculty, and staff and will continue to ensure all members of our community are educated and cared for, as “cura personalis” demands.”

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Academic
Photo courtesy of Kyle Encar.
Loyola’s Prison Education Initiative Earns Accreditation
Loyola Alumni Association’s awards 2025 graduates
The university senates votes on a new AI policy. The policy is the university's first attempt to formally address artificial intelligence.
University senate votes to endorse new AI policy
Anthony E. Jones. Jones is the newly appointed Vice President of Enrollment. Courtesy of Anthony E. Jones.
New VP of enrollment aims to cultivate lasting relationships
Design by Zach Cesarini, photo by Sophia Maxim.
Students express issues with university website
ChatGPT attempts to write an essay.
University to vote on new AI policy
More in Breaking News
Students deliver Loyola University President Xavier Cole a letter outlining concerns and requests for administration on Feb. 24, 2025. Six student organizations signed off on the letter.
Loyola students organizations deliver a list of demands to university administration
Photo courtesy of AP Photos
NOPD announces increased security for Super Bowl
Shocking Win
Shocking Win
Live updates: Campus, Uptown recover from Hurricane Francine
Live updates: Campus, Uptown recover from Hurricane Francine
Protesters, including students and community members, hold signs in support of Palestine. A Loyola police officer monitors the situation.
BREAKING: Protesters condemn administration at new student convocation
VIDEO: Outbursts at New Orleans city council meeting lead to three arrests
VIDEO: Outbursts at New Orleans city council meeting lead to three arrests
More in Campus News
Christina Sears of Ypsilanti shouts out against President Donald Trump along with hundreds of people gathered at the steps of Michigan's Capitol, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 in Lansing, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Students respond to rollbacks of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives
Mardi Gras oat in the Krewe Du Vieux parade on Feb. 15.
Mardi Gras: A popular time to pull the amnesty card
Enrollment and Dropout Update
Courtesy of AP Photos
Loyola students on Trump's deportations plans
Faculty Senate voices concerns over pay disparities
Photo illustration
Loyola Students 2025 FAFSA Update
About the Contributors
Eloise Pickering
Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor
Tanesha Taylor
Tanesha Taylor, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer
Tanesha Taylor is currently the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at The Maroon. She is a third year graphic design major and works as an Office Assistant for Loyola's Residential Life. In her free time, she enjoys fermenting rice wine and trying foods from different cultures. Tanesha can be reached at [email protected].