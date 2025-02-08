Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola Alumni Association’s awards 2025 graduates

Alana Frank, Campus News Editor
February 7, 2025

The Loyola Alumni Association has awarded six seniors a scholarship in its annual effort to alleviate financial stress from students in need.

The association has sponsored their yearly graduation award since 2003 to recognize deserving graduating seniors in need of financial assistance, according to the Director of Alumni Engagement, Adria Porch.

The winners of this year’s $1,500 graduation award include Muskan Khan and Catherine Novella from the College of Arts and Sciences, Hooreya Abbas and Carla Stamps from the College of Business, Lucien Ze in the College of Law, and Tamara Ellison in the College of Nursing and Health.

When applying for the award, candidates must complete an essay and participate in an interview with members of the Loyola Alumni Association Awards Committee.

Seniors are eligible only if they have successfully applied for graduation and have documented financial need in the form of outstanding federal or private student loans certified by the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid.

Porch said that the award aims to foster a philanthropic spirit and future engagement with the university as alumni.

