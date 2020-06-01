It’s the first day of the month, which means a huge rush of content from streaming services. Looking for your next cinematic obsession? Check out the films and TV shows streaming this week.



June 1 – Netflix

The Silence of the Lambs

The 1991 American psychological horror film from director Jonathan Demme stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling. The young FBI trainee seeks the advice of imprisoned psychiatrist and serial killer Hannibal Lecter, played by Anthony Hopkins, in hopes of catching another serial killer, the elusive Buffalo Bill.

“The Silence of the Lambs” has the distinction of being the first and so far only horror film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It has since been cited as one of the greatest and most influential films of all time.

To watch “The Silence of the Lambs,” click here.

Also streaming:

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

The Boy

Cape Fear

The Car

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Casper

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

The Disaster Artist

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

The Help

Inside Man

The Lake House

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Queen

Starship Troopers

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 1 – Amazon Prime Video

Dirty Dancing

Considered a cult classic, the 1987 American romantic drama and dance film is now on Amazon Prime Video. Based on screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein’s own experiences, it stars Jennifer Grey as “Baby” Housman, a young woman who falls in love with her dance instructor Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze, while vacationing at a holiday resort.

To watch “Dirty Dancing,” click here.

Also streaming:

The Cookout

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Fair Game

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Futureworld

Grown Ups

How To Train Your Dragon

Incident At Loch Ness

Joyride

Kingpin

Nate And Hayes

The Natural

Sex Drive

Shrek Forever After

Trade

Wristcutters: A Love Story

June 1 – Hulu

Thelma and Louise

The 1991 female buddy road film from director Ridley Scott set a new milestone for feminism in film. It even caused some controversy at the time of its release for its negative view of men. The film was later nominated for six Academy Awards, winning one for Best Original Screenplay. “Thelma and Louise” stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as the titular characters, who embark on a road trip that eventually becomes dangerous.

To watch “Thelma and Louise,” click here.

Also streaming:

Above & Beyond

Almost Adults

The American President

Born to be Wild

Casino

Charlie Wilson’s War

Cliffhanger

Constantine

The Cookout

Dave

Digging for Fire

Equilibrium

4th Man Out

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Honey

Honey 2

I Am Legend

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

Losing Isaiah

The Marine 3: Homefront

Meet Me In Montenegro

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Mo’ Money

My Girl

My Girl 2

October Sky

The Pawnbroker

Quigley Down Under

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

The Scout

10 Year Plan

Thelma & Louise

Treading Water

True Romance (Director’s Cut)

The Tuxedo

Undertow

Up in the Air

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Women and Sometimes Men

The Wood

The X-Files

Zardoz

June 1 – HBO

He Got Game

The 1998 Spike Lee joint features Denzel Washington as convicted felon Jake Shuttlesworth, who is in prison for killing his wife. He has to convince his son Jesus, a well-known high school basketball player played by Ray Allen, to play for an influential governor’s alma mater so that he can have his prison sentence reduced.

To watch “He Got Game,” click here.

Also streaming:

Adventures In Babysitting

Amelie

An American Werewolf in London

The American

Beautiful Girls

Crash (Director’s Cut)

Doubt

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees

Dune

Far and Away

Forces of Nature

The Fountain

Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro

The Good Son

Hanna

Havana

Hello Again

In Her Shoes

In Like Flint

Life

Lifeforce

Lights Out

Like Water For Chocolate

Lucy

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day

A Monster Calls

Mr. Wonderful

Our Man Flint

Patch Adams

Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro

Ray

She’s The Man

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

The Stepfather

Tess

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

U-571

Uncle Buck

Walking and Talking

Weird Science

Wonder

X-Men: First Class

June 1 – Criterion Channel

Zombi Child

“Zombi Child” makes its American streaming debut on the Criterion Channel. Released last year, the fascinating French drama from director Bertrand Bonello centers on Haitian voodoo culture and its supposed ability to “zombify” people.

To watch “Zombi Child,” click here.

Also streaming:

And When I Die, I Won’t Stay Dead

June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Hulu)

Based on the life of television icon Mr. Rogers, the 2019 American biographical drama film features troubled journalist Lloyd Vogel, played by Matthew Rhys, as he is assigned to interview Rogers, played by Tom Hanks. Receiving critical acclaim upon release, it has since garnered Best Supporting Actor nominations for Hanks at the recent awards season.

Also streaming:

Alone: Season 6 (Netflix)

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix)

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1 (Netflix)

The Red Tree (Criterion Channel)

June 3

Lady Bird (Netflix)

The 2017 directorial debut from Greta Gerwig is a fresh new take on the coming-of-age tale. It stars Saoirse Ronan as the titular character, who comes of age in Sacramento, California while dealing with a strained relationship with her mother, played by Laurie Metcalf.



Also streaming:

Killing Gunther (Netflix)

Spelling the Dream (Netflix)

The Watermelon Woman (Criterion Channel)

The Owls (Criterion Channel)

Janine (short) (Criterion Channel)

She Don’t Fade (short) (Criterion Channel)

Vanilla Sex (short) (Criterion Channel)

An Untitled Portrait (short) (Criterion Channel)

The Potluck and the Passion (short) (Criterion Channel)

Greetings from Africa (short) (Criterion Channel)

Takers (Amazon Prime Video)

June 4

My Own Private Idaho (Criterion Channel)

Written and directed by Gus van Sant, the 1991 American indie film is a loose and modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry plays. It follows two friends, played by River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves, as they set out on a personal journey of self-discovery from Portland to Rome. “My Own Private Idaho” has since earned its reputation as a cult classic in queer cinema.

To watch “My Own Private Idaho,” click here.

Also streaming:

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix)

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? (Netflix)

Miss Snake Charmer (Hulu)