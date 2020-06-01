Streaming This Week: June 1
June 1, 2020
It’s the first day of the month, which means a huge rush of content from streaming services. Looking for your next cinematic obsession? Check out the films and TV shows streaming this week.
June 1 – Netflix
The Silence of the Lambs
The 1991 American psychological horror film from director Jonathan Demme stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling. The young FBI trainee seeks the advice of imprisoned psychiatrist and serial killer Hannibal Lecter, played by Anthony Hopkins, in hopes of catching another serial killer, the elusive Buffalo Bill.
“The Silence of the Lambs” has the distinction of being the first and so far only horror film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It has since been cited as one of the greatest and most influential films of all time.
To watch “The Silence of the Lambs,” click here.
Also streaming:
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
The Boy
Cape Fear
The Car
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Casper
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
The Disaster Artist
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
The Help
Inside Man
The Lake House
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Queen
Starship Troopers
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 1 – Amazon Prime Video
Dirty Dancing
Considered a cult classic, the 1987 American romantic drama and dance film is now on Amazon Prime Video. Based on screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein’s own experiences, it stars Jennifer Grey as “Baby” Housman, a young woman who falls in love with her dance instructor Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze, while vacationing at a holiday resort.
To watch “Dirty Dancing,” click here.
Also streaming:
The Cookout
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Fair Game
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups
How To Train Your Dragon
Incident At Loch Ness
Joyride
Kingpin
Nate And Hayes
The Natural
Sex Drive
Shrek Forever After
Trade
Wristcutters: A Love Story
June 1 – Hulu
Thelma and Louise
The 1991 female buddy road film from director Ridley Scott set a new milestone for feminism in film. It even caused some controversy at the time of its release for its negative view of men. The film was later nominated for six Academy Awards, winning one for Best Original Screenplay. “Thelma and Louise” stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as the titular characters, who embark on a road trip that eventually becomes dangerous.
To watch “Thelma and Louise,” click here.
Also streaming:
Above & Beyond
Almost Adults
The American President
Born to be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson’s War
Cliffhanger
Constantine
The Cookout
Dave
Digging for Fire
Equilibrium
4th Man Out
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2
Honey
Honey 2
I Am Legend
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
Losing Isaiah
The Marine 3: Homefront
Meet Me In Montenegro
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mo’ Money
My Girl
My Girl 2
October Sky
The Pawnbroker
Quigley Down Under
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
The Scout
10 Year Plan
Thelma & Louise
Treading Water
True Romance (Director’s Cut)
The Tuxedo
Undertow
Up in the Air
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Women and Sometimes Men
The Wood
The X-Files
Zardoz
June 1 – HBO
He Got Game
The 1998 Spike Lee joint features Denzel Washington as convicted felon Jake Shuttlesworth, who is in prison for killing his wife. He has to convince his son Jesus, a well-known high school basketball player played by Ray Allen, to play for an influential governor’s alma mater so that he can have his prison sentence reduced.
To watch “He Got Game,” click here.
Also streaming:
Adventures In Babysitting
Amelie
An American Werewolf in London
The American
Beautiful Girls
Crash (Director’s Cut)
Doubt
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees
Dune
Far and Away
Forces of Nature
The Fountain
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro
The Good Son
Hanna
Havana
Hello Again
In Her Shoes
In Like Flint
Life
Lifeforce
Lights Out
Like Water For Chocolate
Lucy
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day
A Monster Calls
Mr. Wonderful
Our Man Flint
Patch Adams
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro
Ray
She’s The Man
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
The Stepfather
Tess
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
U-571
Uncle Buck
Walking and Talking
Weird Science
Wonder
X-Men: First Class
June 1 – Criterion Channel
Zombi Child
“Zombi Child” makes its American streaming debut on the Criterion Channel. Released last year, the fascinating French drama from director Bertrand Bonello centers on Haitian voodoo culture and its supposed ability to “zombify” people.
To watch “Zombi Child,” click here.
Also streaming:
And When I Die, I Won’t Stay Dead
June 2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Hulu)
Based on the life of television icon Mr. Rogers, the 2019 American biographical drama film features troubled journalist Lloyd Vogel, played by Matthew Rhys, as he is assigned to interview Rogers, played by Tom Hanks. Receiving critical acclaim upon release, it has since garnered Best Supporting Actor nominations for Hanks at the recent awards season.
Also streaming:
Alone: Season 6 (Netflix)
Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix)
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1 (Netflix)
The Red Tree (Criterion Channel)
June 3
Lady Bird (Netflix)
The 2017 directorial debut from Greta Gerwig is a fresh new take on the coming-of-age tale. It stars Saoirse Ronan as the titular character, who comes of age in Sacramento, California while dealing with a strained relationship with her mother, played by Laurie Metcalf.
Also streaming:
Killing Gunther (Netflix)
Spelling the Dream (Netflix)
The Watermelon Woman (Criterion Channel)
The Owls (Criterion Channel)
Janine (short) (Criterion Channel)
She Don’t Fade (short) (Criterion Channel)
Vanilla Sex (short) (Criterion Channel)
An Untitled Portrait (short) (Criterion Channel)
The Potluck and the Passion (short) (Criterion Channel)
Greetings from Africa (short) (Criterion Channel)
Takers (Amazon Prime Video)
June 4
My Own Private Idaho (Criterion Channel)
Written and directed by Gus van Sant, the 1991 American indie film is a loose and modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry plays. It follows two friends, played by River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves, as they set out on a personal journey of self-discovery from Portland to Rome. “My Own Private Idaho” has since earned its reputation as a cult classic in queer cinema.
To watch “My Own Private Idaho,” click here.
Also streaming:
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix)
Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? (Netflix)
Miss Snake Charmer (Hulu)
