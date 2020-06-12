Summer is now underway. While fun in the sun might not be as common as before, streaming services have new content to keep one interested. Here are some of the films and TV shows streaming this week.



June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Spike Lee is back with a new joint, this time a Vietnam War tale for Netflix. “Da 5 Bloods” features four African American veterans who return to Vietnam to find their squad leader’s remains, as well as a stash of buried gold.

To watch “Da 5 Bloods,” click here.

Also streaming:

Addicted to Life (Netflix)

Dating Around: Season 2 (Netflix)

F is For Family: Season 4 (Netflix)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix)

The Search (Netflix)

The Woods (Netflix)

Child’s Play (Amazon Prime Video)

Knives Out (Amazon Prime Video)

Awakenings (Hulu)

Fools Rush In (Hulu)

Poetic Justice (Hulu)

Seven Pounds (Hulu)

Crossing Swords: Season 1 (Hulu)

Into the Dark: Good Boy (Hulu)

Ringside (Showtime)

June 13

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6 (Netflix)

The sixth and final season of the legal thriller from ABC is now available on Netflix. Law professor Annalise Keating, played by Viola Davis, is back and on the run for her past transgressions.



Also streaming:

Milea (Netflix)

The Good Liar (HBO)

Dragonheart (Hulu)

Eye in the Sky (Hulu)

Windtalkers (Hulu)

Mob Town (Showtime)

June 14

The Watermelon Woman (Criterion Channel)

The 1996 romantic comedy-drama from editor, writer and director Cheryl Dunye is considered a landmark in queer cinema. It follows Dunye as a semi-fictionalized version of herself, a young black lesbian trying to make a film about a black actress from the 1930s, known as the Watermelon Woman.

To watch “The Watermelon Woman,” click here.

Also streaming:

My Beautiful Laundrette (Criterion Channel)

Orpheus (Criterion Channel)

Purple Noon (Criterion Channel)

Querelle (Criterion Channel)

Water Lilies (Criterion Channel)

Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix)

June 15

Original Cast Album: “Company” (Criterion Channel)

The classic “lost” documentary from filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker is famous for its “Documentary Now!” parody. The 1970 film follows the making of the original cast recording for the Broadway musical comedy “Company.”



Also streaming:

Mafioso (Criterion Channel)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (Amazon Prime Video)

Breakup at a Wedding (Hulu)

Dustwalker (Hulu)

Pan (Hulu)

Underdogs (Netflix)

June 16

The Grey (Showtime)

Liam Neeson stars in the 2011 survival film from Joe Carnahan. Based on a short story, “The Grey” follows Neeson as the leader of a group of oil-men stranded in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash. They find themselves under attack from a pack of timber wolves relentlessly stalking them through cold weather.



Also streaming:

Larry Crowne (Hulu)

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (Hulu)



Baby Mama (Netflix)

Charlie St. Cloud (Netflix)

The Darkness (Netflix)

Frost/Nixon (Netflix)

June 17

Nostalgia (Hulu)

The 2018 drama film from director Mark Pellington and screenwriter Alex Ross Perry stars Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman and Amber Tamblyn. The film is a collection of stories centering on people and their attachment to certain objects and memories.



Also streaming:

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (Netflix)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (Netflix)

June 18

Crawl (Amazon Prime Video)

Produced by Sam Raimi, the 2019 disaster horror film from Alexandre Aja received generally positive reviews from critics. It centers on a woman, played by Kaya Scodelario, as she gets trapped in her home during a Category 5 hurricane with alligators on the prowl.



Also streaming:

Buffaloed (Hulu)

A Whisker Away (Netflix)

The Order: Season 2 (Netflix)