We are now in the middle of June, and streaming services have us covered with exciting new content. Here are the films and TV shows streaming this week.



June 19

Love, Victor (Hulu)

The new Hulu original is a spinoff of the 2018 film “Love, Simon.” It focuses on the titular character, played by Michael Cimino, as a new student at Creekwood High School. Just like Simon before him, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery as he navigates problems at home as well as his sexual orientation struggles.

Also streaming:

Bean (Hulu)

Gigli (Hulu)

Hart’s War (Hulu)

La Bamba (Hulu)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (Hulu)

Natural Born Killers (Hulu)

Out of Sight (Hulu)

The Peacemaker (Hulu)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Tears of the Sun (Hulu)

Zoom (Hulu)

Babies: Part 2 (Netflix)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix)

Feel the Beat (Netflix)

Floor is Lava (Netflix)

Lost Bullet (Netflix)

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix)

One Way to Tomorrow (Netflix)

The Politician (Netflix)

Wasp Network (Netflix)

7500 (Amazon Prime Video)

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (HBO)

June 20

Ford v. Ferrari (HBO)

The 2019 American sports drama film from director James Mangold stars Matt Damon as automotive designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as British race car driver Ken Miles. Based on a true story, the two are tasked by Ford Motor Company to build their new racing car, the Ford GT40, in order to finally beat rival company Ferrari at 1966’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

“Ford v. Ferrari” was recently nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards, eventually winning two Oscars for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

Also streaming:

Backstabbing For Beginners (Showtime)

June 21

Naked (Criterion Channel)

The Criterion Channel presents a selection of works from British director Mike Leigh. The director has been praised for bringing a humanist sensibility to British cinema, from slice-of-life stories of Britain to internationally acclaimed films. One of them is 1993’s “Naked”, an acclaimed, controversial dark comedy starring David Thewlis as the sexually obsessed drifter Johnny.



Also streaming:

Meantime (Criterion Channel)

High Hopes (Criterion Channel)

The Short and Curlies (Criterion Channel)

Life Is Sweet (Criterion Channel)

Secrets & Lies (Criterion Channel)

Career Girls (Criterion Channel)

All or Nothing (Criterion Channel)

Vera Drake (Criterion Channel)

Happy-Go-Lucky (Criterion Channel)

Another Year (Criterion Channel)

Life in Pieces: Seasons 1-4 (Amazon Prime Video)

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Goldie (Netflix)

June 22

Clemency (Hulu)

The 2019 American drama from Chinonye Chukwu stars Alfre Woodard as a death row prison warden. She must confront her own demons when she is tasked with executing an inmate.



Also streaming:

XX (Hulu)

Dark Skies (Netflix)

June 24

Olivia (Criterion Channel)

A landmark of lesbian cinema that’s decades ahead of its time, the 1951 French film from Jacqueline Audry is set in a nineteenth-century boarding school for young girls. The titular character, played by Marie-Claire Olivia, is trapped between rival mistresses Miss Julie, played by Edwige Feuillere and Miss Cara, played by Simone Simon.



Also streaming:

Athlete A (Netflix)

Crazy Delicious (Netflix)

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí (Netflix)

Transhood (HBO)

June 25

Charlie’s Angels (Hulu)

Released last year, the new chapter in the long-running Charlie’s Angels TV and film series is directed by “Pitch Perfect 2” helmer Elizabeth Banks. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star as a new generation of Angels working for a private detective collective called the Townsend Agency.



Also streaming:

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (Hulu)