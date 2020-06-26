We are almost at the tail end of June, and streaming services are still kicking it with exciting new content. Here are the films and TV shows streaming this week.



June 26

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)





The new comedy film from Netflix stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. They play Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they compete for their home country at the Eurovision Song Contest.



Also streaming:

Amar y vivir (Netflix)

Home Game (Netflix)

Straight Up (Netflix)

June 27

Doctor Sleep (HBO)





Directed by “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan, the 2019 supernatural horror film is based on the novel from renowned horror writer Stephen King. It also serves as a direct sequel to King’s 1977 novel “The Shining,” even as it also adheres to Stanley Kubrick’s groundbreaking film adaptation from 1980.

“Doctor Sleep” features Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance, a man with psychic abilities who struggles with his childhood trauma. He must protect a young girl, played by Kyliegh Curran, with similar powers from a cult who preys on children for their immortality.

Also streaming:

Guns Akimbo (Amazon Prime Video)

June 29

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World (Criterion Channel)





The 2017 Canadian documentary features the countless contributions of American and Canadian indigenous musicians in rock music. Featuring Charley Patton, Robbie Robertson and Jimi Hendrix among others, “Rumble” also features commentaries from Quincy Jones, Martin Scorsese, Iggy Pop, and others.



Also streaming:

Carrion (Hulu)

Bratz: The Movie (Netflix)

June 30

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (Amazon Prime Video)





Directed by Brad Bird, the 2011 action film is notable for giving the movie franchise the well-needed boost it needs after its mediocre predecessors (sorry, John Woo and J.J. Abrams). Boasting daredevil stunts and intense action sequences, it stars Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. After being implicated in the bombing of the Kremlin, he and his team go rogue to clear their organization’s name.



Also streaming:

The Gallows Act II (Amazon Prime Video)

One for the Money (Amazon Prime Video)

Spy Kids (Amazon Prime Video)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (Amazon Prime Video)

Where the Wild Things Are (Amazon Prime Video)

Adú (Netflix)

BNA (Netflix)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Netflix)

6 Souls (Hulu)

That’s My Boy (Hulu)

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)