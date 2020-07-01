Streaming This Week: July 1
July 1, 2020
We are now halfway through 2020. While it hasn’t always been pleasant for everyone, streaming services have got you covered. Here are the films and TV shows streaming for the next two days.
July 1 – Netflix
Schindler’s List
The 1993 American historical drama is one of director Steven Spielberg’s finest films. Based on true events, “Schindler’s List” follows German industrialist Oskar Schindler, played by Liam Neeson, as he saves more than a thousand Jews from the Holocaust during World War II.
The film went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Spielberg. It has been regarded as one of the greatest films ever made.
To watch “Schindler’s List,” click here.
Also streaming:
#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
The Art of War
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Deadwind: Season 2
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
The Firm
Frida
The F**k-It List
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Say I Do
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
This Christmas
A Thousand Words
Total Recall (1990)
A Touch of Green: Season 1
The Town
Trotro
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
A Walk to Remember
Winchester
The Witches
July 1 – Amazon Prime Video
Cold War
Paweł Pawlikowski directs the 2018 Polish historical drama. Set in Poland and France during the titular time period, the critically acclaimed film follows a love story between a musical director, played by Tomasz Kot, and a young singer, played by Joanna Kulig.
To watch “Cold War,” click here.
Also streaming:
52 Pick-Up
Anaconda
Big Fish
The Bounty
Bug
Buried
The Devil’s Rejects
Edge Of Darkness
The Eye
The Eye 2
An Eye For An Eye
The Forbidden Kingdom
Flashback
Hitch
Hollowman
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete
Instinto: Season 1
Iron Eagle IV — On The Attack
Megamind
Midnight In Paris
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Panic Room
Phase IV
Pineapple Express
Rabbit Hole
Sliver
Spanglish
Starting Out In The Evening
July 1 – Hulu
Footloose
The 1984 American musical drama stars Kevin Bacon as Chicago teenager Ren McCormack. After moving to a small town, he tries to overturn its ban on dancing, which is mainly caused by a local minister played by John Lithgow.
To watch “Footloose,” click here.
Also streaming:
12 and Holding
2001 Maniacs
The Axe Murders of Villisca
The Bellboy
Beloved
Best In Show
Between Us
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
Birdwatchers
Boogie Woogie
Brokedown Palace
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer
Cadaver
California Dreamin’
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Catcher Was A Spy
The Catechism Cataclysm
Change of Plans
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cinderfella
Citizen Soldier
The Client
The Color Purple
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures
Cortex
The Cured
Danger Close
Dark Touch
Day Night Day Night
The Devil’s Candy
Dheepan
Downhill Racer
The Edukators
Eloise’s Lover
Exorcismus
Father of My Children
Filth & Wisdom
The Flat
For Your Consideration
The Forbidden Kingdom
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Forgiveness of Blood
Freddy vs. Jason
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Furlough
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Grizzly Man
Hateship, Loveship
Hornet’s Nest
Hot Rod
House of 1,000 Corpses
The House That Jack Built
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
A Kid Like Jake
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
The Last Mistress
Len and Company
Liar, Liar
Live Free or Die Hard
Love Songs
The Man from London
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
March of the Penguins
Mary Shelley
Match
A Mighty Wind
Moonstruck
My Cousin Vinny
The Necessities of Life
Nick Nolte: No Exit
Nights and Weekends
The Ninth Gate
Norma Rae
The Patsy
Polisse
Poseidon
Post Grad
Psycho Granny
Rebel in the Rye
Right at Your Door
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Room of Death
The Shock Doctrine
The Shrine
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spider-Man 3
Spiderhole
Spring Forward
A Storks Journey
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip
Tales From the Golden Age
Tank 432
The Tenant
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man
Things to Come
Three Blind Mice
Three Musketeers
Trapped Model
The Trip
The Trip to Italy
The Trip to Spain
Trishna
Trivial
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
Waiting for Guffman
Waiting Room
We Are What We Are
We Have Pope
The Weather Man
The Wedding Planner
West Side Story
When A Man Comes Home
July 1 – HBO Max
The Departed
Martin Scorsese directs one of the best motion pictures of 2006, one which eventually earned him his first Academy Award. Based on the 2002 Hong Kong film “Infernal Affairs,” “The Departed” centers on two moles, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg. Each of them has been planted into Boston’s organized crime as well as its police department, and they try to outwit each other.
To watch “The Departed,” click here.
Also streaming:
American Graffiti (HBO)
American History X
Angels in the Outfield
Angus
August Rush
The Bachelor
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman vs. Two-Face
The Batman vs. Dracula
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Beautiful Creatures
Beerfest
The Big Year (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Bishop’s Wife
Blade 2
Blade
Blade: Trinity
Blazing Saddles
Blood Work
Born to Be Wild
The Boy Who Could Fly
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (HBO)
Catch Me If You Can
Clara’s Heart
The Conjuring
Cop Out
Creepshow
Death Becomes Her (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Doc Hollywood
Dolphin Tale
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Enemy of the State (HBO)
The English Patient (HBO)
The Enforcer
The Exorcist
Fantastic Four (Extended Version) (HBO)
Flags of Our Fathers (HBO)
Flushed Away (HBO)
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
The Gauntlet
Get Smart
Good Girls Get High
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
The Green Pastures
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
A Guy Named Joe
Heartbreak Ridge
The Horn Blows at Midnight
Horrible Bosses (Extended Version) (HBO)
In Secret (HBO)
In Time (HBO)
Inkheart
Innerspace (HBO)
Insomnia
J. Edgar
Jack Frost
Jane Eyre (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers (HBO)
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
John Q (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Kiss of the Dragon (HBO)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
The Last Emperor (HBO)
Last Knights (HBO)
The Last Samurai
The Letter (HBO)
Life Is Beautiful (HBO)
Little Big League
Little Manhattan (HBO)
Little Nicky
The Longest Yard
Loser Leaves Town (HBO)
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Magnolia (HBO)
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Mars Attacks
Megamind
Message In A Bottle
Michael
Mickey Blue Eyes
Money Talks
Monkey Trouble
Mr. Nanny
Munich (HBO)
Music and Lyrics
Nancy Drew
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Now and Then
Orphan
Osmosis Jones
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
The Polar Express
Pop Star
Power
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone (HBO)
Rich and Famous
The Right Stuff
Rumor Has It
Saving Private Ryan
Showgirls (HBO)
Something to Talk About
Space Jam
Spies Like Us
Star Trek
Stay (HBO)
Sudden Impact
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: Brainiac Attacks
Superman: The Movie
Superman: Unbound
Sweet November
Take the Lead
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
Tequila Sunrise
The Talented Mr. Ripley (HBO)
Thirteen Ghosts
Tightrope
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
The Towering Inferno (HBO)
Troy
True Crime
Twelve Monkeys (HBO)
Unforgiven
Vegas Vacation
Watchmen (movie)
What’s Your Number? (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Women
Wyatt Earp
Yogi Bear (Movie)
Yours, Mine, and Ours
July 1 – Showtime
Pretty in Pink
Named after the hit song from the Psychedelic Furs, the 1986 American teen romantic comedy explores love and social cliques in American high schools during the eighties. “Pretty in Pink” stars Molly Ringwald and is produced by John Hughes, ensuring its popularity as a “Brat Pack” film.
To watch “Pretty In Pink,” click here.
Also streaming:
8MM
The Accused
The Amityville Horror
Another You
Barcelona
Brake
Brooklyn’s Finest
Cape Fear
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte’s Web
Closer
Cloverfield
Coach Carter
The Craft
Daybreakers
Days of Thunder
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragnet
Dressed to Kill
Drillbit Taylor
Event Horizon
The Fifth Element
Finding Neverland
The Firm
Fly Away Home
Forgiven
Forsaken
Freedom Writers
Fright Night (2011)
Furry Vengeance
A Girl From Mogadishu
Gone
Hamburger Hill
Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross
Hook
I Spy
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
King Kong
Kingpin
Knuckle City
Loosies
Minority Report
Moon
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Pelican Brief
Red
Richard Pryor Live On the Sunset Strip
The Ring
Serpico
The Shining
Sorority Row
Spaceballs
Spy Kids
Spy Kids: Game Over
Stealth
Stepmom
Stripes
Summer School
To Sleep With Anger
The Truman Show
Tyson
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Urban Legend
What Lies Beneath
Witness
Zombie Strippers!
July 1 – Criterion Channel
Between the Lines
The 1977 film from Joan Micklin Silver features a group of people who work for a Boston newspaper. Featuring a young Jeff Goldblum and Lindsay Crouse, “Between the Lines” is an underrated gem that’s as timely as ever in a changing media landscape.
To watch “Between the Lines,” click here.
Also streaming:
Certain Women
July 2
The Whistlers (Hulu)
The 2019 Romanian comedy crime thriller makes its North American streaming debut on Hulu. “The Whistlers” centers on double dealing police inspector Cristi, played by Vlad Ivanov. After hooking up with the beautiful Gilda, played by Catrinel Marlon, the two travel to a remote island to learn an elusive whistling language.
Also streaming:
Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix)
Warrior Nun Season 1 (Netflix)
Young Ahmed (Criterion Channel)
Ver Lumod is a digital filmmaking major and computer science minor. He currently serves as Assistant Reviews Editor for The Maroon. He is a devoted cinephile...
