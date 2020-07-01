Streaming This Week: July 1

We are now halfway through 2020. While it hasn’t always been pleasant for everyone, streaming services have got you covered. Here are the films and TV shows streaming for the next two days.

July 1 – Netflix

Schindler’s List

The 1993 American historical drama is one of director Steven Spielberg’s finest films. Based on true events, “Schindler’s List” follows German industrialist Oskar Schindler, played by Liam Neeson, as he saves more than a thousand Jews from the Holocaust during World War II.

The film went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Spielberg. It has been regarded as one of the greatest films ever made.

To watch “Schindler’s List,” click here.

Also streaming:

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

The Art of War

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Deadwind: Season 2

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

The Firm

Frida

The F**k-It List

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Say I Do

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

This Christmas

A Thousand Words

Total Recall (1990)

A Touch of Green: Season 1

The Town

Trotro

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

A Walk to Remember

Winchester

The Witches

July 1 – Amazon Prime Video

Cold War

Paweł Pawlikowski directs the 2018 Polish historical drama. Set in Poland and France during the titular time period, the critically acclaimed film follows a love story between a musical director, played by Tomasz Kot, and a young singer, played by Joanna Kulig.

To watch “Cold War,” click here.

Also streaming:

52 Pick-Up

Anaconda

Big Fish

The Bounty

Bug

Buried

The Devil’s Rejects

Edge Of Darkness

The Eye

The Eye 2

An Eye For An Eye

The Forbidden Kingdom

Flashback

Hitch

Hollowman

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete

Instinto: Season 1

Iron Eagle IV — On The Attack

Megamind

Midnight In Paris

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Panic Room

Phase IV

Pineapple Express

Rabbit Hole

Sliver

Spanglish

Starting Out In The Evening

July 1 – Hulu

Footloose

The 1984 American musical drama stars Kevin Bacon as Chicago teenager Ren McCormack. After moving to a small town, he tries to overturn its ban on dancing, which is mainly caused by a local minister played by John Lithgow.

To watch “Footloose,” click here.

Also streaming:

12 and Holding

2001 Maniacs

The Axe Murders of Villisca

The Bellboy

Beloved

Best In Show

Between Us

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

Birdwatchers

Boogie Woogie

Brokedown Palace

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer

Cadaver

California Dreamin’

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Catcher Was A Spy

The Catechism Cataclysm

Change of Plans

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cinderfella

Citizen Soldier

The Client

The Color Purple

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures

Cortex

The Cured

Danger Close

Dark Touch

Day Night Day Night

The Devil’s Candy

Dheepan

Downhill Racer

The Edukators

Eloise’s Lover

Exorcismus

Father of My Children

Filth & Wisdom

The Flat

For Your Consideration

The Forbidden Kingdom

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The Forgiveness of Blood

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Furlough

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Grizzly Man

Hateship, Loveship

Hornet’s Nest

Hot Rod

House of 1,000 Corpses

The House That Jack Built

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

A Kid Like Jake

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

The Last Mistress

Len and Company

Liar, Liar

Live Free or Die Hard

Love Songs

The Man from London

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

March of the Penguins

Mary Shelley

Match

A Mighty Wind

Moonstruck

My Cousin Vinny

The Necessities of Life

Nick Nolte: No Exit

Nights and Weekends

The Ninth Gate

Norma Rae

The Patsy

Polisse

Poseidon

Post Grad

Psycho Granny

Rebel in the Rye

Right at Your Door

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Room of Death

The Shock Doctrine

The Shrine

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spider-Man 3

Spiderhole

Spring Forward

A Storks Journey

Sugar Hill

Sunset Strip

Tales From the Golden Age

Tank 432

The Tenant

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man

Things to Come

Three Blind Mice

Three Musketeers

Trapped Model

The Trip

The Trip to Italy

The Trip to Spain

Trishna

Trivial

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

Waiting for Guffman

Waiting Room

We Are What We Are

We Have Pope

The Weather Man

The Wedding Planner

West Side Story

When A Man Comes Home

July 1 – HBO Max

The Departed

Martin Scorsese directs one of the best motion pictures of 2006, one which eventually earned him his first Academy Award. Based on the 2002 Hong Kong film “Infernal Affairs,” “The Departed” centers on two moles, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg. Each of them has been planted into Boston’s organized crime as well as its police department, and they try to outwit each other.

To watch “The Departed,” click here.

Also streaming:

American Graffiti (HBO)

American History X

Angels in the Outfield

Angus

August Rush

The Bachelor

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman vs. Two-Face

The Batman vs. Dracula

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Beautiful Creatures

Beerfest

The Big Year (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Bishop’s Wife

Blade 2

Blade

Blade: Trinity

Blazing Saddles

Blood Work

Born to Be Wild

The Boy Who Could Fly

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can

Clara’s Heart

The Conjuring

Cop Out

Creepshow

Death Becomes Her (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Doc Hollywood

Dolphin Tale

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Enemy of the State (HBO)

The English Patient (HBO)

The Enforcer

The Exorcist

Fantastic Four (Extended Version) (HBO)

Flags of Our Fathers (HBO)

Flushed Away (HBO)

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

The Gauntlet

Get Smart

Good Girls Get High

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

The Green Pastures

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

A Guy Named Joe

Heartbreak Ridge

The Horn Blows at Midnight

Horrible Bosses (Extended Version) (HBO)

In Secret (HBO)

In Time (HBO)

Inkheart

Innerspace (HBO)

Insomnia

J. Edgar

Jack Frost

Jane Eyre (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers (HBO)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

John Q (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Kiss of the Dragon (HBO)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The Last Emperor (HBO)

Last Knights (HBO)

The Last Samurai

The Letter (HBO)

Life Is Beautiful (HBO)

Little Big League

Little Manhattan (HBO)

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard

Loser Leaves Town (HBO)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia (HBO)

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Mars Attacks

Megamind

Message In A Bottle

Michael

Mickey Blue Eyes

Money Talks

Monkey Trouble

Mr. Nanny

Munich (HBO)

Music and Lyrics

Nancy Drew

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Now and Then

Orphan

Osmosis Jones

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

The Polar Express

Pop Star

Power

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone (HBO)

Rich and Famous

The Right Stuff

Rumor Has It

Saving Private Ryan

Showgirls (HBO)

Something to Talk About

Space Jam

Spies Like Us

Star Trek

Stay (HBO)

Sudden Impact

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: The Movie

Superman: Unbound

Sweet November

Take the Lead

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Tequila Sunrise

The Talented Mr. Ripley (HBO)

Thirteen Ghosts

Tightrope

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

The Towering Inferno (HBO)

Troy

True Crime

Twelve Monkeys (HBO)

Unforgiven

Vegas Vacation

Watchmen (movie)

What’s Your Number? (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Women

Wyatt Earp

Yogi Bear (Movie)

Yours, Mine, and Ours

July 1 – Showtime

Pretty in Pink

Named after the hit song from the Psychedelic Furs, the 1986 American teen romantic comedy explores love and social cliques in American high schools during the eighties. “Pretty in Pink” stars Molly Ringwald and is produced by John Hughes, ensuring its popularity as a “Brat Pack” film.

To watch “Pretty In Pink,” click here.

Also streaming:

8MM

The Accused

The Amityville Horror

Another You

Barcelona

Brake

Brooklyn’s Finest

Cape Fear

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Closer

Cloverfield

Coach Carter

The Craft

Daybreakers

Days of Thunder

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragnet

Dressed to Kill

Drillbit Taylor

Event Horizon

The Fifth Element

Finding Neverland

The Firm

Fly Away Home

Forgiven

Forsaken

Freedom Writers

Fright Night (2011)

Furry Vengeance

A Girl From Mogadishu

Gone

Hamburger Hill

Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross

Hook

I Spy

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

King Kong

Kingpin

Knuckle City

Loosies

Minority Report

Moon

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Pelican Brief

Red

Richard Pryor Live On the Sunset Strip

The Ring

Serpico

The Shining

Sorority Row

Spaceballs

Spy Kids

Spy Kids: Game Over

Stealth

Stepmom

Stripes

Summer School

To Sleep With Anger

The Truman Show

Tyson

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Urban Legend

What Lies Beneath

Witness

Zombie Strippers!

July 1 – Criterion Channel

Between the Lines



The 1977 film from Joan Micklin Silver features a group of people who work for a Boston newspaper. Featuring a young Jeff Goldblum and Lindsay Crouse, “Between the Lines” is an underrated gem that’s as timely as ever in a changing media landscape.

To watch “Between the Lines,” click here.

Also streaming:

Certain Women



July 2

The Whistlers (Hulu)

The 2019 Romanian comedy crime thriller makes its North American streaming debut on Hulu. “The Whistlers” centers on double dealing police inspector Cristi, played by Vlad Ivanov. After hooking up with the beautiful Gilda, played by Catrinel Marlon, the two travel to a remote island to learn an elusive whistling language.



Also streaming:

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix)

Warrior Nun Season 1 (Netflix)

Young Ahmed (Criterion Channel)