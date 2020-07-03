We are now on the first Friday of the month, and streaming services have got exciting new content. Here are the films and TV shows streaming this week.



July 3

Hanna: Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Amazon Original action drama is back with a second season. The titular protagonist, played by Esme Creed-Miles, takes on a secret government program training young girls like her to become highly skilled killers.



Also streaming:

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 (Netflix)

Cable Girls: Season 5B (Netflix)

Desperados (Netflix)

Ju-On Origins (Netflix)

Southern Survival (Netflix)

I Am Not Your Negro (Hulu)

To The Stars (Hulu)

Bullitt (Criterion Channel)

Los Futbolismos (The Footballest) (HBO Max)

July 4

Midway (HBO Max)

The 2019 epic war film from Roland Emmerich centers on the Battle of Midway, a turning point during World War II in the Pacific front. “Midway” features an ensemble cast, such as Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, and Woody Harrelson, among others.



Also streaming:

Mad Hot Ballroom (Criterion Channel)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Showtime)

July 5

Lean on Pete (Showtime)

Based on the novel of the same name from Willy Vlautin, the 2017 British drama film stars Charlie Plummer, Chloe Sevigny, and Steve Buscemi. “Lean on Pete” follows a 15-year-old boy as he befriends an ailing racehorse while working at a stable.



Also streaming:

Blood on the Moon (Criterion Channel)

Day of the Outlaw (Criterion Channel)

Devil’s Doorway (Criterion Channel)

Lust for Gold (Criterion Channel)

Man with the Gun (Criterion Channel)

The Naked Spur (Criterion Channel)

Rancho Notorious (Criterion Channel)

Station West (Criterion Channel)

The Violent Men (Criterion Channel)

The Walking Hills (Criterion Channel)

Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Hulu)

ONLY (Netflix)

July 6

Lenny Cooke (Criterion Channel)

The 2013 American documentary from Josh and Benny Safdie features the life of Lenny Cooke, a former high school basketball player who almost made it to the 2002 NBA draft.



Also streaming:

California Typewriter (Criterion Channel)

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5 (Amazon Prime Video)

A Kid from Coney Island (Netflix)

July 7

Tchoupitoulas (Criterion Channel)

The Ross brothers direct the 2012 documentary on a night in New Orleans. They imbue the film’s slice of life with a penchant for poetry, which makes “Tchoupitoulas” an exhilarating watch.



Also streaming:

Attenberg (Criterion Channel)

Contemporary Color (Criterion Channel)

Shadow Animals (Criterion Channel)

The Tourist (Amazon Prime Video)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (Netflix)

91 Days: Season 1 (HBO Max)

Blue Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 (HBO Max)

Your Lie in April: Season 1 (HBO Max)

July 8

Paranormal Activity 2 (Showtime)

The 2010 American found footage horror film serves as a prequel to its 2007 predecessor. A series of “break-ins” in a suburban home turn out to be something more sinister after its occupants install security cameras around the house.



Also streaming:

The Bowery (Criterion Channel)

A Dry White Season (Criterion Channel)

Sleepwalk (Criterion Channel)

When Pigs Fly (Criterion Channel)

You Are Not I (Criterion Channel)

Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense: Season 1 (Hulu)

The Long Dumb Road (Netflix)

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix)

Stateless (Netflix)

Was it Love? (Netflix)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1 (Netflix)

July 9

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (Criterion Channel)

The Criterion Channel presents a selection of films scored by Japanese electronic music pioneer Ryuichi Sakamoto. It includes the 1983 British-Japanese war film “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence,” a World War II prisoner of war tale starring David Bowie and Sakamoto himself.



Also streaming:

Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights (Criterion Channel)

Gohatto (Criterion Channel)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Criterion Channel)

High Heels (Criterion Channel)

Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon (Criterion Channel)

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (Criterion Channel)

The Sheltering Sky (Criterion Channel)

Tony Takitani (Criterion Channel)

Women Without Men (Criterion Channel)

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix)

The Protector Season 4 (Netflix)

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1 (Hulu)