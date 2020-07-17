Summer is alive and kicking. While going out is still not advisable, streaming services are always here to provide some content. Here are the films and TV shows streaming this week.

July 17

Waves (Showtime)

The 2019 American drama from Trey Edward Shults centers on the journey of a suburban family. Led by a domineering but well-intentioned father, they deal with a recent loss as they try to come together and move forward.

Also streaming:

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix)

Cursed (Netflix)

Funan (Netflix)

Absentia: Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (Disney Plus)

Abuelos (HBO)

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu)

July 18

Harriet (HBO Max)

Cynthia Erivo stars as the titular character and abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the 2019 American biopic. Erivo’s performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress earlier this year.

Also streaming:

Gigantosaurus: Season 1 (Netflix)

The Notebook (Netflix)

July 19

The Last Dance (Netflix)

Netflix and ESPN Films present a documentary series on Michael Jordan and his career, particularly his last season with the Chicago Bulls from 1997 to 1998.

Also streaming:

Die Another Day (Showtime)

Laggies (Showtime)

Revenge of the Green Dragons (Showtime)

The Rover (Showtime)

Son of a Gun (Showtime)

Tusk (Showtime)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (Hulu)

July 20

The Assistant (Hulu)

The 2019 American drama stars Julia Garner from the TV series “Ozark” as the titular assistant to a powerful entertainment executive.

Also streaming:

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix)

Ip Man 4: The Finale (Netflix)

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (Netflix)

Street Food: Latin America (Netflix)

July 21

Soleil Ô (Criterion Channel)

Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project presents the 1970 French-Mauritanian film from writer and director Med Hondo. It centers on a Mauritanian immigrant as he comes to work in Paris, witnessing racial inequity in the process.

Also streaming:

Bungo Stray Dogs: Seasons 1-3 (HBO Max)

Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Season 1 (HBO Max)

The Last Full Measure (Hulu)

July 22

Spotlight (Netflix)

The 2015 American biographical drama features an ensemble cast including Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, John Slattery and Stanley Tucci. They star as investigative journalists probing into cases of widespread and systemic child sex abuse by Roman Catholic priests in the Boston area.

“Spotlight” later won Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards in the following year.

Also streaming:

61 (Netflix)

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (Netflix)

Signs (Netflix)

Bolt (Hulu)

July 23

Obvious Child (Showtime)

The 2014 American romantic comedy-drama stars Jenny Slate as Donna, a stand up comedian. After a drunken one-night stand leads to an unwanted pregnancy, she ponders about getting an abortion.

Also streaming:

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix)