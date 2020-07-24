July is almost at an end, and streaming services are here to present great new content. Here are the films and TV shows streaming this week.



July 24

Room (Showtime)

Brie Larson stars in the 2015 indie drama based on Emma Donoghue’s 2010 novel of the same name. She stars as a single mother who raises her five-year-old son, played by Jacob Tremblay, in captivity. Larson would later win an Academy Award for Best Actress in the following year.

To watch “Room,” click here.

Also streaming:

The Captive (Showtime)

A Guy Thing (Showtime)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (Showtime)

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix)

Animal Crackers (Netflix)

In the Dark: Season 2 (Netflix)

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix)

Ofrenda a la tormenta (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist (Amazon Prime Video)

Radioactive (Amazon Prime Video)

La Gallina Turuleca (Turu, The Wacky Hen) (HBO Max)

July 25

Motherless Brooklyn (HBO Max)

The 2019 American neo-noir crime film from writer, producer and director Edward Norton is based on the novel from Jonathan Lethem, but set in the 1950s. Norton stars as a private investigator with Tourette’s syndrome, who investigates the murder of his mentor, played by Bruce Willis.

Also streaming:

A Most Violent Year (Showtime)

July 26

Shameless: Season 10 (Netflix)

The tenth season of the American comedy-drama series from Showtime makes its debut on Netflix. Sans Emmy Rossum, the show features the Gallagher family as they are up to more wacky misadventures.

Also streaming:

Banana Split (Netflix)

Barely Lethal (Showtime)

Dark Places (Showtime)

The End of the Tour (Showtime)

Mississippi Grind (Showtime)

Mojave (Showtime)

Remember (Showtime)

Slow West (Showtime)

2099: The Soldier Protocol (Hulu)

July 27

Infinite Football (Criterion Channel)

A former soccer player makes a case for changing the rules of his parent sport in the funny and incisive documentary from Romanian New Wave master Corneliu Porumboiu, released in 2018.

To watch “Infinite Football,” click here.

Also streaming:

Good Deeds (Amazon Prime Video)

July 28

Girlhood (Criterion Channel)

The 2014 French coming-of-age drama is directed by “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” helmer Céline Sciamma. It stars Karidja Touré as a girl living in the rough neighborhoods of Paris.

To watch “Girlhood,” click here.

Also streaming:

Pillars (short) (Criterion Channel)

Jeopardy!: Collection 6 (Netflix)

Last Chance U: Lany (Netflix)

Aldnoah.Zero, Season One (HBO Max)

Mob Psycho, Season One (HBO Max)

Stockton On My Mind, Documentary Premiere (HBO Max)

Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (Hulu)

July 29

Animal Kingdom: Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

The fourth season of the TNT crime series is available for streaming at Amazon Prime Video. Smurf Cody, played by Ellen Barkin, works as hard as ever to keep her unruly crime family in line, as they find themselves under threat from a new set of players.

Also streaming:

The Hater (Netflix)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (Netflix)

July 30

Arizona Dream (Criterion Channel)

The 1993 French-American surrealist indie film from Emir Kusturica in his directorial debut stars Johnny Depp, Jerry Lewis, Faye Dunaway and Vincent Gallo.

To watch “Arizona Dream,” click here.

Also streaming:

Bull (Hulu)

The Flood (Hulu)

In My Skin: Season 1 (Hulu)

The Dog House (UK Edition): Season 1 (HBO Max)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix)

July 31

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix’s popular superhero TV series based on the comic book from former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way is back with a second season. The Hargreeves embark on yet another exciting new adventure, with surprises in store.

Also streaming:

Get Even (Netflix)

Seriously Single (Netflix)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix)

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix)

Los Lobos (HBO Max)

Brassic: Season 1 (Hulu)

Ex Machina (Showtime)