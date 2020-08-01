Streaming This Week: August 1
August is now upon us, and it means the inevitable return to classes, remote or otherwise. Streaming services have you covered, for when you count down the days to interacting with professors and friends, be it through Zoom or from six feet away. Without further ado, here are the films and TV shows streaming this week.
August 1 – Netflix
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
The 2004 American sci-fi romantic drama from writer Charlie Kaufman and director Michel Gondry stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. They play an estranged couple who have erased each other from their memories.
“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” earned Kaufman an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, as well as a Best Actress nomination for Winslet. It has since been regarded by critics as one of the best films of the 21st century.
Also streaming:
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Hardcore Henry
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 1 – Amazon Prime Video
Inception
Christopher Nolan writes and directs the 2010 sci-fi action film. “Inception” stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by breaking and entering into the subconscious of his targets, and planting ideas there. DiCaprio leads an ensemble cast that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Ken Watanabe, and Tom Hardy.
Also streaming:
3:10 To Yuma
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Margin Call
My Bloody Valentine
Rain Man
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Safe
Something’s Gotta Give
Spare Parts
Spider-Man 3
Steel Magnolias
The Holiday
Top Gun
August 1 – Hulu
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
The 2003 American epic war drama from director Peter Weir is set during the Napoleonic Wars. Russell Crowe plays a British captain hell bent on following a French warship around South America.
“Master and Commander” is notable for winning two of the major Academy Awards in the following year, with “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” nabbing the rest.
Also streaming:
71
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen
Cats & Dogs
Child’s Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
Company Business
Death At A Funeral
Elena Undone
Free Fall
Gayby
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie
The Last Stand
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Pit Stop
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Stanley & Iris
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Stuck On You
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine
August 1 – HBO Max
Before Sunrise (HBO)
The 1995 romantic drama from Richard Linklater stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as two young people meeting and falling in love while on a train in Europe. “Before Sunrise” spawned two sequels, creating a critically acclaimed trilogy noted for Hawke and Delpy’s unforgettable chemistry.
Also streaming:
10,000 BC
All the President’s Men
Altered States
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: Season 1
Bad Influence (HBO)
Barefoot in the Park
Barkleys of Broadway
Batman (1989)
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
The Bear (HBO)
Bee Season (HBO)
Before Sunset (HBO)
Biloxi Blues (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blue Crush (HBO)
The Candidate
Carefree
The Change-Up (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Chariots of Fire
Contact
The Dark Knight
The Dishwasher (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy
Elf
The First Grader (HBO)
The First Wives Club
Flipper (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio
Flying Leathernecks
Fool’s Gold
Fracture
The Fugitive
The Gay Divorcee
Get on Up (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain (HBO)
Grace Unplugged (HBO)
Hard to Kill
Harley Quinn: Seasons 1-2
Highlander: The Final Dimension (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame (HBO)
The Hindenburg (HBO)
Hours (HBO)
House of Wax
House Party
House Party 2
House Party: Tonight’s the Night
How to Be a Player (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version) (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire
Jeremiah Johnson
Jim Thorpe: All-American
Jojo Rabbit (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Leprechaun (HBO)
Leprechaun 2 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Lost Boys: The Thirst (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Love Field (HBO)
Lovelace (HBO)
Lying And Stealing (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene (HBO)
Marvin’s Room (HBO)
Maverick
Monkeybone (HBO)
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (HBO)
Murder at 1600
The Mustang (HBO)
My Blue Heaven
My Sister’s Keeper
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven
On Dangerous Ground
On Golden Pond (HBO)
Phantom (HBO)
Pi (HBO)
Raise the Titanic (HBO)
Roberta
Romeo Must Die
Savages (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Say It Isn’t So (HBO)
Serendipity
Skyline (HBO)
South Central
Spy Game (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie (2019)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle
Striptease
Swing Time
They Live by Night
Things Never Said (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor
Time Bandits (HBO)
Top Hat
Two Minutes of Fame (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version) (HBO)
Wedding Crashers
Without Limits
Yes Man
August 1 – Showtime
Night of the Living Dead
George A. Romero directs the groundbreaking horror film from 1968. Starring Duane Jones, it centers on seven people trapped in a farmhouse while under attack from flesh-eating undead corpses.
Also streaming:
Along Came a Spider
Apple Seed
The Beaver
The Bounce Back
Children of Men
Deliverance
The Devil’s Own
Family First
Gandhi
Higher Learning
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Intimate Strangers
Jesus Christ Superstar
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Man on the Moon
The Manchurian Candidate
MI-5: The Greater Good
My Week With Marilyn
Nighthawks
Parenthood
Private School
Punisher: War Zone
The Pursuit of Happyness
Scent of a Woman
Seabiscuit
She’s All That
Silverado
Snake Eyes
Stand Up Guys
The Tortured
Wayne’s World 2
What Lies Beneath
Wonder Boys
You Can Count on Me
August 1 – Criterion Channel
The Little Prince
Stanley Donen directs the 1974 musical adaptation of the classic novella from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Starring Steven Warner as the titular character, it features a little-known but important dance sequence featuring Bob Fosse as the Snake. Fosse’s performance would later inspire Michael Jackson with creating his signature dance moves, first popularized in his hit song “Billie Jean.”
Also streaming:
Sullivan’s Travels
August 2
Mad Max (Criterion Channel)
Starting in the late seventies, the Australian government expedited funding for its national film productions. What resulted is the resurgence of the Australian New Wave cinema, where directors such as Peter Weir, George Miller, Phillip Noyce and Gillian Armstrong created seminal films that captured Australian society at its finest.
The Criterion Channel showcases several films that are part of the Australian New Wave. One of them is Miller’s 1979 dystopian action thriller film, starring Mel Gibson as the titular character. The bleak world of “Mad Max,” one in which societal collapse gives way to murder and revenge, has become part of popular culture in the decades to come.
Also streaming:
Breaker Morant (Criterion Channel)
The Cars That Ate Paris (Criterion Channel)
The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith (Criterion Channel)
The Devil’s Playground (Criterion Channel)
Don’s Party (Criterion Channel)
Gallipoli (Criterion Channel)
The Getting of Wisdom (Criterion Channel)
The Last Wave (Criterion Channel)
Long Weekend (Criterion Channel)
Money Movers (Criterion Channel)
My Brilliant Career (Criterion Channel)
Newsfront (Criterion Channel)
Picnic at Hanging Rock (Criterion Channel)
The Plumber (Criterion Channel)
Puberty Blues (Criterion Channel)
Starstruck (Criterion Channel)
Storm Boy (Criterion Channel)
Sunday Too Far Away (Criterion Channel)
Walkabout (Criterion Channel)
The Year of Living Dangerously (Criterion Channel)
Almost Love (Netflix)
Connected (Netflix)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO Max)
August 3
Ordinary Love (Hulu)
The 2019 romantic drama stars Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville as a middle-aged couple, as they deal with the wife’s breast cancer diagnosis.
Also streaming:
Imagine the Sound (Criterion Channel)
Poetry in Motion (Criterion Channel)
Twist (Criterion Channel)
Dora and the Last City of Gold (Amazon Prime Video)
HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories (HBO Max)
Immigration Nation (Netflix)
August 5
Arkansas (Amazon Prime Video)
The 2020 American thriller, helmed by Clark Duke from “The Office” in his directorial debut, stars Liam Hemsworth, Duke and Vince Vaughn. Hemsworth and Duke play two low-level drug couriers working for a drug kingpin, played by Vaughn.
Also streaming:
Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix)
World’s Most Wanted (Netflix)
Rafiki (Criterion Channel)
August 6
Doom Patrol: Season 2 (HBO Max)
The second season of the DC superhero series are now available on HBO Max. The team tackles a new mission: protecting a new player with mysterious powers.
Also streaming:
An American Pickle (HBO Max)
Esme & Roy: Season 2B (HBO Max)
On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries (CNN) (HBO Max)
The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (Netflix)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (Amazon Prime Video)
Lucía (Criterion Channel)
Slay the Dragon (Hulu)
The Raven (Showtime)
