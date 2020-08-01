August is now upon us, and it means the inevitable return to classes, remote or otherwise. Streaming services have you covered, for when you count down the days to interacting with professors and friends, be it through Zoom or from six feet away. Without further ado, here are the films and TV shows streaming this week.

August 1 – Netflix

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

The 2004 American sci-fi romantic drama from writer Charlie Kaufman and director Michel Gondry stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. They play an estranged couple who have erased each other from their memories.

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” earned Kaufman an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, as well as a Best Actress nomination for Winslet. It has since been regarded by critics as one of the best films of the 21st century.

Also streaming:

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Hardcore Henry

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 1 – Amazon Prime Video

Inception

Christopher Nolan writes and directs the 2010 sci-fi action film. “Inception” stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by breaking and entering into the subconscious of his targets, and planting ideas there. DiCaprio leads an ensemble cast that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Ken Watanabe, and Tom Hardy.

Also streaming:

3:10 To Yuma

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Margin Call

My Bloody Valentine

Rain Man

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Safe

Something’s Gotta Give

Spare Parts

Spider-Man 3

Steel Magnolias

The Holiday

Top Gun

August 1 – Hulu

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

The 2003 American epic war drama from director Peter Weir is set during the Napoleonic Wars. Russell Crowe plays a British captain hell bent on following a French warship around South America.

“Master and Commander” is notable for winning two of the major Academy Awards in the following year, with “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” nabbing the rest.

Also streaming:

71

A Good Woman

A Perfect Murder

Australia

The Brothers McMullen

Cats & Dogs

Child’s Play

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

Company Business

Death At A Funeral

Elena Undone

Free Fall

Gayby

Hellraiser

Hurricane Bianca

Just Charlie

The Last Stand

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Pit Stop

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sordid Lives

Stanley & Iris

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Stuck On You

Ultraviolet

Up in the Air

Were The World Mine

August 1 – HBO Max

Before Sunrise (HBO)

The 1995 romantic drama from Richard Linklater stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as two young people meeting and falling in love while on a train in Europe. “Before Sunrise” spawned two sequels, creating a critically acclaimed trilogy noted for Hawke and Delpy’s unforgettable chemistry.

Also streaming:

10,000 BC

All the President’s Men

Altered States

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: Season 1

Bad Influence (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park

Barkleys of Broadway

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

The Bear (HBO)

Bee Season (HBO)

Before Sunset (HBO)

Biloxi Blues (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blue Crush (HBO)

The Candidate

Carefree

The Change-Up (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Chariots of Fire

Contact

The Dark Knight

The Dishwasher (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy

Elf

The First Grader (HBO)

The First Wives Club

Flipper (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio

Flying Leathernecks

Fool’s Gold

Fracture

The Fugitive

The Gay Divorcee

Get on Up (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain (HBO)

Grace Unplugged (HBO)

Hard to Kill

Harley Quinn: Seasons 1-2

Highlander: The Final Dimension (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame (HBO)

The Hindenburg (HBO)

Hours (HBO)

House of Wax

House Party

House Party 2

House Party: Tonight’s the Night

How to Be a Player (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version) (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire

Jeremiah Johnson

Jim Thorpe: All-American

Jojo Rabbit (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Leprechaun (HBO)

Leprechaun 2 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Lost Boys: The Thirst (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Love Field (HBO)

Lovelace (HBO)

Lying And Stealing (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (HBO)

Marvin’s Room (HBO)

Maverick

Monkeybone (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (HBO)

Murder at 1600

The Mustang (HBO)

My Blue Heaven

My Sister’s Keeper

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven

On Dangerous Ground

On Golden Pond (HBO)

Phantom (HBO)

Pi (HBO)

Raise the Titanic (HBO)

Roberta

Romeo Must Die

Savages (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So (HBO)

Serendipity

Skyline (HBO)

South Central

Spy Game (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle

Striptease

Swing Time

They Live by Night

Things Never Said (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor

Time Bandits (HBO)

Top Hat

Two Minutes of Fame (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version) (HBO)

Wedding Crashers

Without Limits

Yes Man

August 1 – Showtime

Night of the Living Dead

George A. Romero directs the groundbreaking horror film from 1968. Starring Duane Jones, it centers on seven people trapped in a farmhouse while under attack from flesh-eating undead corpses.

Also streaming:

Along Came a Spider

Apple Seed

The Beaver

The Bounce Back

Children of Men

Deliverance

The Devil’s Own

Family First

Gandhi

Higher Learning

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Intimate Strangers

Jesus Christ Superstar

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Man on the Moon

The Manchurian Candidate

MI-5: The Greater Good

My Week With Marilyn

Nighthawks

Parenthood

Private School

Punisher: War Zone

The Pursuit of Happyness

Scent of a Woman

Seabiscuit

She’s All That

Silverado

Snake Eyes

Stand Up Guys

The Tortured

Wayne’s World 2

What Lies Beneath

Wonder Boys

You Can Count on Me

August 1 – Criterion Channel

The Little Prince

Stanley Donen directs the 1974 musical adaptation of the classic novella from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Starring Steven Warner as the titular character, it features a little-known but important dance sequence featuring Bob Fosse as the Snake. Fosse’s performance would later inspire Michael Jackson with creating his signature dance moves, first popularized in his hit song “Billie Jean.”

Also streaming:

Sullivan’s Travels

August 2

Mad Max (Criterion Channel)

Starting in the late seventies, the Australian government expedited funding for its national film productions. What resulted is the resurgence of the Australian New Wave cinema, where directors such as Peter Weir, George Miller, Phillip Noyce and Gillian Armstrong created seminal films that captured Australian society at its finest.

The Criterion Channel showcases several films that are part of the Australian New Wave. One of them is Miller’s 1979 dystopian action thriller film, starring Mel Gibson as the titular character. The bleak world of “Mad Max,” one in which societal collapse gives way to murder and revenge, has become part of popular culture in the decades to come.

Also streaming:

Breaker Morant (Criterion Channel)

The Cars That Ate Paris (Criterion Channel)

The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith (Criterion Channel)

The Devil’s Playground (Criterion Channel)

Don’s Party (Criterion Channel)

Gallipoli (Criterion Channel)

The Getting of Wisdom (Criterion Channel)

The Last Wave (Criterion Channel)

Long Weekend (Criterion Channel)

Money Movers (Criterion Channel)

My Brilliant Career (Criterion Channel)

Newsfront (Criterion Channel)

Picnic at Hanging Rock (Criterion Channel)

The Plumber (Criterion Channel)

Puberty Blues (Criterion Channel)

Starstruck (Criterion Channel)

Storm Boy (Criterion Channel)

Sunday Too Far Away (Criterion Channel)

Walkabout (Criterion Channel)

The Year of Living Dangerously (Criterion Channel)

Almost Love (Netflix)

Connected (Netflix)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO Max)

August 3

Ordinary Love (Hulu)

The 2019 romantic drama stars Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville as a middle-aged couple, as they deal with the wife’s breast cancer diagnosis.



Also streaming:

Imagine the Sound (Criterion Channel)

Poetry in Motion (Criterion Channel)

Twist (Criterion Channel)

Dora and the Last City of Gold (Amazon Prime Video)

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories (HBO Max)

Immigration Nation (Netflix)

August 5

Arkansas (Amazon Prime Video)



The 2020 American thriller, helmed by Clark Duke from “The Office” in his directorial debut, stars Liam Hemsworth, Duke and Vince Vaughn. Hemsworth and Duke play two low-level drug couriers working for a drug kingpin, played by Vaughn.



Also streaming:

Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix)

World’s Most Wanted (Netflix)

Rafiki (Criterion Channel)

August 6

Doom Patrol: Season 2 (HBO Max)



The second season of the DC superhero series are now available on HBO Max. The team tackles a new mission: protecting a new player with mysterious powers.



Also streaming:

An American Pickle (HBO Max)



Esme & Roy: Season 2B (HBO Max)

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries (CNN) (HBO Max)

The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (Netflix)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (Amazon Prime Video)

Lucía (Criterion Channel)

Slay the Dragon (Hulu)

The Raven (Showtime)